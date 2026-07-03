/C O R R E C T I O N -- SMARTLEND FINANCIAL PTE. LTD./

In the news release, Disrupting SME Lending: SmartLend Launches Free, Digital Loan Platform, issued 12-Jun-2025 by SMARTLEND FINANCIAL PTE. LTD. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The following sentence has been removed from the release: "The platform integrates with Singpass and Credit Bureau Singapore (CBS), allowing real-time retrieval of financial data and significantly reducing application time." No other changes have been made to the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Disrupting SME Lending: SmartLend Launches Free, Digital Loan Platform

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLend, a fully digital alternative financing platform, has officially launched in Singapore, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a faster, more transparent way to secure funding.

By eliminating third-party brokers and unnecessary costs, SmartLend simplifies the financing process, enabling businesses to compare and obtain loans efficiently without hidden fees.

Apply Once Access All (PRNewsfoto/SMARTLEND FINANCIAL PTE. LTD.)

For many SMEs, securing financing from traditional banks remains challenging due to stringent credit requirements and complex application procedures. Those who explore alternative financing often rely on brokers who charge high fees—typically between 3% and 7%—or impose undisclosed costs.

SmartLend removes these barriers with a free-to-use platform that provides SMEs with a clear and unbiased view of their financing options, ensuring they secure the best possible funding quickly and cost-effectively.

What once took days of paperwork can now be completed in just minutes.

By connecting SMEs directly with a network of trusted lenders, SmartLend ensures a transparent and cost-effective borrowing experience. Removing intermediaries benefits both businesses and lenders, creating a more streamlined and efficient financing ecosystem.

Unlike traditional loan aggregators, SmartLend's intelligent matching engine prioritises the most cost-effective bank financing first, only recommending alternative lenders when necessary. This ensures businesses always receive the best possible financing terms.

According to Danny Phua, CEO of SmartLend, the platform builds upon the success of Smart Towkay, a comparison platform that has helped over 5,000 SMEs secure more than S$100 million in funding.

However, the process was still largely manual, requiring businesses to sift through offers and handle paperwork. SmartLend takes this further by automating the entire journey—from loan matching to application—providing businesses with a seamless, digital-first experience.

By integrating automation, SmartLend makes alternative financing more accessible, efficient, and borrower-friendly.

Beyond business loans, SmartLend is expanding its offerings to include property equity term loans, allowing SMEs to unlock capital using their assets, providing them with greater financial flexibility.

Future features will include an instant property valuation tool, enabling businesses to assess their assets in real time, and a document vault, allowing SMEs to track and manage loans across multiple lenders from a single platform.

Phua emphasised that the platform's goal is to empower SMEs by giving them full control over their financing journey without unnecessary delays or consultancy costs. With its innovative approach, SmartLend is set to transform the way businesses in Singapore access funding, making alternative financing more transparent, accessible, and cost-effective.

CONTACT: Danny Phua, [email protected]

SOURCE SMARTLEND FINANCIAL PTE. LTD.