CCB Singapore Promotes eCNY and Green Finance in Partnership with Business China's Advanced Leaders Programme 2024

Nearly 30 young business leaders from Singapore met with over 30 companies from Shenzhen and Chengdu

met with over 30 companies from and Providing technological convenience: CCB brought Business China guests to their first eCNY experience

Revisiting green finance: forum held in Chengdu to discuss green productivity and sustainable growth in the era of digital intelligence

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank Corporation ("CCB" or the "Group") Singapore Branch ("CCB Singapore") , as the Market Knowledge Partner, organized two themed events in China for Business China's Advanced Leaders Programme ("ALP") in late April.

Top left: Ms Sun Nianbei, GM of CCB Singapore gives her welcome remarks. Top right and bottom left: ALP students and alumni network with Shenzhen entrepreneurs. Bottom left: Dr Koh Poh Koon, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Manpower, and Sustainability and the Environment (1st from right), Ms Sun Nianbei, GM of CCB Singapore (2nd from right), and Mr Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China (3rd from right) at CCB’s eCNY vending machine. Dr Koh Poh Koon, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Manpower, and Sustainability and the Environment (3rd from left), Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (4th from left), Ms Sun Nianbei, GM of CCB Singapore (3rd from right), Mr Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China (2nd from right) and ALP students and alumni with the goods purchased from CCB’s eCNY vending machine.

On April 24, 2024, CCB Singapore hosted the event "A Smart CCB, Connecting Sino-SG" at CCB Shenzhen Tech-Innovation Branch. Dr Koh Poh Koon, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Manpower, and Sustainability and the Environment and Board Director of Business China, Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Mr Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China attended the event together with nearly 30 ALP students and alumni. The ALP students and alumni were business leaders from finance, real estate, energy, investment, logistics, technology, medicine and other industries, and government officials from Singapore. CCB invited 20 business representatives from Shenzhen's technology, electronics, warehousing and logistics, education, construction and other industries to attend.

A representative from Linklogis, a partner company to the Singapore-Shenzhen Smart City Project, gave an introduction on paperless trade, a key area of collaboration in the Project. Representatives from CCB Shenzhen and four companies from technology, supply chain, green energy, and electronics industries presented their business to ALP guests.

CCB Singapore also shared the latest development of digital renminbi (eCNY) in China, its comparative advantages over other payment methods, and the registration process. Several guests downloaded the eCNY app and activated the e-wallet on the spot, and made their first purchase at CCB's eCNY vending machine.

On April 29, 2024, CCB's second event for the ALP 2024, a themed forum with a focus on green finance was held in Chengdu, China. Dr Koh Poh Koon, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Manpower, and Sustainability and the Environment and Board Director of Business China, Mr Lee Yi Shyan, Chairman of Business China and Mr Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China participated with ALP students. CCB Singapore's Deputy General Manager Li Chao gave a welcome speech. The guests listened to the Chengdu Financial Bureau's introduction on Chengdu's business environment and CCB Sichuan's introduction on green financial services. Professor Zhao Jingmei, Executive Vice Dean of the School of Finance at Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, gave a keynote speech on "Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-Cities Strategy" and China's Green and Sustainable Economic Development. Chen Xiao, deputy head of the Financial Institutions and Capital Markets Department of CCB Singapore, moderated a roundtable discussion on "Green productivity and sustainable development in the digital intelligence era". Two start-up companies from Chengdu, in gene sequencing and energy storage businesses respectively, showcased their technology and products.

Sun Nianbei, General Manager of China Construction Bank Singapore Branch, said, "As an important flagship for CCB Group's overseas development, CCB Singapore has been expanding its banking business in the local market while fulfilling its social responsibilities and expanding our circle of friends. Business China aims to enhance the cultural and economic exchanges between China and Singapore, which is highly consistent with our strategy of supporting Chinese companies to explore the overseas market and assisting Singapore companies in growing their business in China. We are glad to partner with Business China and share our experience, knowledge and information on the Chinese market, promoting the cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries."

Business China CEO Ho Chee Hin said, "The Business China Advanced Leaders Programme is one of Business China's flagship programmes. Its aim is to nurture China-savvy and China-ready business leaders, through enhancing their ability to conduct engagement and business with China. Through the insiders' perspective from industries, participants get to understand various regions of China through immersive learning, learn and understand the Chinese enterprise psyche, business landscape, and economic paradigm. This will help them gain potential opportunities for investments and development. We are very thankful to have this event powered by China Construction Bank as our Market Knowledge Partner, making it a fruitful one for participants as they gain a holistic understanding of China.

The ALP is an annual programme that spans 2-3 months, including an academic segment and an immersion trip to China.

- The End -

About China Construction Bank Corporation

China Construction Bank Corporation, headquartered in Beijing, is a leading large-scale commercial bank in China. Its predecessor, People's Construction Bank of China, was established in October 1954. It was listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2005 (stock code: 939) and Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2007 (stock code: 601939). At the end of 2023, the Bank's market capitalisation was approximately US$151,857 million, ranking eighth among all listed banks in the world. The Group ranks second among global banks by Tier 1 capital.

The Bank provides customers with comprehensive financial services, including corporate finance business, personal finance business, treasury and asset management business and others, serving 757 million personal customers and 10.82 million corporate customers. Moreover, it has subsidiaries in various sectors, including fund management, financial leasing, trust, insurance, futures, pension and investment banking. At the end of 2023, the Group had 376,871 staff members and 14,895 operating entities, including nearly 200 overseas entities which covered 31 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit www.ccb.com

SOURCE China Construction Bank Corporation