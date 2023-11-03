CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi--Respect for Rites

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnificent double-tailed bronze tiger, adorned with a perched bird, is the largest extant Pre-Qin bronze tiger and the only one of its kind among many bronze wares from the Shang and Zhou Dynasties. This artifact, unearthed alongside other cultural relics from the tombs of the Shang Dynasty in Dayangzhou Town, has debunked the notion that the south of the Yangtze River was a "barbarian hinterland" during the Shang and Zhou Dynasties and pushed the timeline of civilization in the southern Yangtze River back by over 1,700 years.

