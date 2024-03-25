CCTV+: Seminar on the Investment Environment and Projects of China's Key Provinces and Cities Successfully Concluded

BEIJING, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of 19 March, the Seminar on the Investment Environment and Projects of China's Key Provinces and Cities, co-hosted by China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Singapore-China Business Association, was successfully held in Singapore during the 2024 Conference on International Industry Cooperation.

Seminar on the Investment Environment and Projects of China’s Key Provinces and Cities Successfully Concluded

Leaders from key provincial and municipal governments such as Beijing, Wuhan, Lianjiang and Xiapu, alongside corporate delegates from Genertec International Holding Co., Ltd., Fujian Funing Bay Reclamation Investment and Development Co., Ltd., and United Overseas Bank (China) Limited spearheaded presentations. More than 160 representatives from Enterprise Singapore, A*STAR Innovation & Enterprise and key industries such as new energy, financial services, digital economy, biomedicine, shipping and maritime attended the Seminar.

Mr. Zhao Weidong, Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, highlighted the accomplishments of Beijing's "two districts" construction, along with the investment environment and related policies; Ms. Yin Yuan, Deputy District Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, and Mr. Lin Wei, Assistant District Mayor of Tongzhou District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, delved into the industrial advantages and investment policies of Shijingshan and Tongzhou Districts respectively. Ms. Yu Lijun, Director of Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce, shed light on Wuhan's industrial development and investment landscape. Mr. Chen Encai, Party Secretary of the CPC Lianjiang Committee, outlined Lianjiang's investment environment, policies, and its home appliance industry.

Mr. Chen Ming, Vice President of Genertec International Holding Co., Ltd., shared the Headquarters Area of BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center and the Global Tech-Transfer Hainan Center. Ms. Shen Manxue, President of Funing Bay Reclamation Investment and Development Co., Ltd., introduced Xiapu County Tourism and Funing Bay Project. Mr. Wang Hao, North Regional Head of Corporate Banking, UOB (China) Limited, and Ms. Huang Fei, Assistant Vice President of Group Foreign Direct Investment Advisory of United Overseas Bank Limited, presented UOB's specialised financial products and FDI advisory business.

Following the Seminar, representatives engaged in comprehensive discussions and exchanges.

The event positively responded to the demand for reciprocal investment and development between key provinces and cities in China and Singapore. It effectively showcased the industrial strengths of these regions and the attractiveness of major projects, offering participants a streamlined platform for cooperation and exchange.

SOURCE CCTV+