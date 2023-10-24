CCTV+: Jianchangbang Pharmacy: A Thousand Years of Tradition and Excellence

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a living legacy of Jiangxi's rich culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the respected brand, Jianchangbang Pharmacy, carries forward the splendor of Chinese medical wisdom. It is a renowned sect of the South China ancient TCM school and TCM preparation school originating from Nancheng County in Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province. "Jianchangbang" and "Zhangshubang" are collectively known as "Jiangxibang", one of the 13 prestigious medicinal schools in China. It was recognized as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Jiangxi Province in 2008, exceling in producing ready-for-use TCM and trading medicinal materials.

Jianchangbang Pharmacy A Thousand Years of Tradition and Excellence

Jianchangbang Pharmacy is an ancient establishment that emerged in the Eastern Jin Dynasty, thrived in the Song and Yuan Dynasties, and reached its pinnacle in the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Its medicinal techniques have been adopted in more than 40 cities and counties of Jiangxi and Fujian and thus have shaped the medicinal landscape of Taiwan, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia. In the medical field, there are sayings that "Zhangshu is the trading hub of medicinal materials, Jianchang is the processing center of the medicinal materials" and "Zhangshu has all the medicinal materials that you need, and Jianchang has all the techniques to make them work".

With the ambition of restoring the splendor of the "Jianchangbang", many people in Nancheng have devoted themselves to the preservation of "Jianchangbang" TCM processing techniques, making it their lifelong pursuit and fulfilling their duty and obligation as TCM practitioners to contribute to building a healthy China.

