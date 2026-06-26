Cedars Digital Achieves ISO/ IEC 42001 Certification, Advancing Trustworthy AI and AI Governance

Singapore-based AI and Sustainability Company Partners with Deloitte and SGS to Build a Robust AI Governance Framework

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedars Digital, a Singapore-based AI and sustainability technology company, today announced that it has achieved ISO/ IEC 42001 certification, establishing an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) aligned with international standards.

The certification was issued by SGS, with professional advisory support from Deloitte, marking an important milestone in Cedars Digital's journey from AI adoption to AI Governance.

Cedars Digital, Deloitte, and SGS commemorate the ISO/IEC 42001 certification.

ISO/ IEC 42001 is the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. As AI regulations and governance frameworks continue to evolve globally—including the EU AI Act and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework—businesses are increasingly recognizing that AI governance is no longer optional. Competitive advantage is shifting from who has AI to who can govern AI responsibly.

Cedars Digital has long focused on corporate decarbonization and sustainability transformation. Its flagship carbon management platform, CarbonM2 (CM2), integrates Corporate Carbon Accounting, Product Carbon Footprint, and Supply Chain Carbon Management, helping enterprises establish comprehensive carbon data management capabilities. The platform supports major international standards while incorporating AI-powered features that improve efficiency and transform carbon data into actionable business intelligence.

"Achieving ISO/ IEC 42001 marks an important milestone as Cedars Digital evolves from AI adoption to AI Governance," said Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital. "As AI becomes an essential infrastructure for businesses, trust will become the defining factor of competitiveness. We are committed to putting Trustworthy AI at the center of our strategy and helping enterprises build an AI ecosystem that balances innovation, governance, and sustainability."

Salmon Sim, COO of Cedars Digital, added that enterprises today require not only trustworthy carbon data, but also trustworthy AI. "Our ISO/ IEC 42001 certification is our promise to you that the use of AI technology behind our solutions is governed properly, without compromise."

A representative from SGS noted that establishing AI governance mechanisms that are secure, transparent, and trustworthy has become a critical priority for digital transformation. "The certification achieved by Cedars Digital demonstrates that the company has established an AI governance framework aligned with international standards. Trustworthy AI will become a key source of corporate competitiveness, and robust governance will be indispensable to sustainable business growth."

Frank Chen, Director at Deloitte, noted that ISO/ IEC 42001 is the world's first AI governance management system standard, providing a common governance framework for responsible innovation. He emphasized that as AI adoption accelerates, expectations on governance, risk management continue to rise, making internationally aligned frameworks essential for trust and innovation.

Looking ahead, Cedars Digital will continue to place Trustworthy AI at the center of its strategy, advancing both AI Governance and carbon management technologies to help organizations build an AI ecosystem grounded in innovation, governance, and sustainability.

About Cedars Digital

Cedars Digital is a Singapore-based AI and sustainability technology company dedicated to accelerating corporate net-zero transformation through digital innovation. Committed to the principles of Trustworthy AI, Cedars Digital combines AI Governance, sustainability, and innovation to empower enterprises in building resilient and responsible businesses for the future.

SOURCE CEDARS DIGITAL PTE LTD