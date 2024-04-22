CeMAT Southeast Asia - Unveiling the Future of Intralogistics

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeMAT Southeast Asia, the leading global trade event for warehousing, intralogistics and materials handling, will be happening in Singapore from 15 May to 17 May 2024, at the Singapore EXPO. As the premier platform for showcasing the latest industry innovations and industry 4.0 for the future of intralogistics, warehousing, automation, materials handling and supply chain management, the trade show promises an unparalleled experience for attendees.

CeMAT Southeast Asia, organised by Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe, serves as a comprehensive hub of leading technology and service providers in the intralogistics industry. CeMAT events draw over 100,000 attendees at exhibitions around the world.

The growing demand for advanced intralogistics technologies and the adoption of industry 4.0 are driving demand. Singapore's intralogistics market was valued at USD 43.13 billion in 2023, and is predicted to reach USD 115.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2030, according to new research by Next Move Strategy Consulting.

With a diverse array of exhibitors, CeMAT will present a one-stop-shop for attendees to explore cutting-edge solutions and best practices across various sectors, including e-commerce, manufacturing, food industry, pharmaceutical, FMCG, supply chain management and retail.

"We are thrilled to bring CeMAT back to Southeast Asia, reaffirming our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the intralogistics and materials handling sectors. Singapore is positioned as the international gateway to Southeast Asia and a recognised global logistics hub, making this the ideal location for the next chapter for CeMAT. This event provides attendees an opportunity to witness first-hand the latest innovations, technologies and trends with leading subject experts", said Tim Bostridge of Hannover Fairs.

In addition to the exhibition floor, CeMAT will feature a free show floor theatre featuring knowledge sessions and dedicated local content during Singapore Hour. Attendees can access a wealth of insights and practical take-away solutions. Through engaging sessions and presentations, industry experts will provide invaluable perspectives on key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of logistics and warehousing.

Key speakers from around the world will come together, exchange insights and engage in discourse to address the various aspects of intralogistics, materials handling and supply chain management. With more than 30 exhibitors at the event, attendees will be treated to networking session with industry leaders and key influencers. Some of the key exhibitors include Cognex, Schaefer, Dematic, Hyster/Yale, Witron and Geek+.

CeMAT Southeast Asia will also proudly host the LogiSYM Asia Pacific conference. LogiSYM offers pragmatic, real-world insights that transcend Logistics and Supply Chain sectors through their global events and the LogiSYM magazine. The Asia Pacific conference is already one of the most significant gatherings in the region and the partnership with CeMAT will surely see both events go from strength to strength.

For more information and to register, visit https://cematseasia.com/.

About Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific

Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific is part of Deutsche Messe AG .

Deutsche Messe was founded in 1947 with the Hannover Export Fair, but has grown to become a globally significant events business operating events and venues around the world. The business operates 9 subsidiary offices including in the US and China, hosts events in over 48 locations, with sales activities in 110 countries. The company is owned by the State of Lower Saxony and the City of Hannover.

Our team has a wealth of experience in running events of all shapes and sizes in a vast range of geographies. Their passion is in creating great events that make a difference to the industry's they serve.

Welcome to Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific, we look forward to seeing you at one of our events soon.

