CeMAT Southeast Asia - the Latest in Intralogistics and Supply Chain Management: Coming in One Day

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeMAT Southeast Asia, the global leading trade event for intralogistics, robotics, warehousing, supply chain management, and materials handling, will be happening at the Singapore EXPO from May 15th to 17th, 2024. Serving as the epicentre for the latest industry innovations and as an exchange of ideas and insights on shaping the warehouse of the future, the event is expected to draw over 6,500 attendees.

CeMAT stands as a comprehensive hub of leading technology and service providers in the intralogistics industry, with events in China, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, and now for the first time in Singapore. CeMAT is the premier trade fair for intralogistics, materials handling, and supply chain management, providing unmatched opportunities for industry players worldwide.

Attendees will be treated to a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge technologies and services from top-tier providers in intralogistics, robotics and automation, warehousing, supply chain management, and materials handling. The event will highlight innovation and best practices across various sectors, including e-commerce, manufacturing, food industry, and resources.

Singapore's focus on innovation and technology adoption is a major driving factor of the intralogistics market. According to new research by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Singapore Intralogistics market is expected to reach USD 115.9 billion by 2030, with a CARG of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030.

With the nation's push towards becoming a smart nation, there is a growing demand for advanced intralogistics technologies such as automated handling systems, robotics and warehouse management handling. The widespread application of intralogistics, including airport, warehousing, automotive, hospitality and logistics has made businesses adopt the technology for their operations.

"CeMAT Southeast Asia will be an incredible showcase of the advancements and innovations that are reshaping the intralogistics and supply chain landscape. It will be inspiring to witness industry leaders and exhibitors from all over the world coming together to exchange insights and ideas. As the intralogistics market in Singapore continue to evolve, events like CeMAT will play a crucial role in driving industry growth and fostering collaborations," said Tim Bostridge of Hannover Fairs.

Key exhibitors, including Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated supply chain and warehouse automation technologies, software, and services, will showcase their most recent technologies to Singapore and the Asia Pacific region at the CeMAT Southeast Asia exhibition. Dematic's participation further emphasizes CeMAT Southeast Asia's position as the leading material handling event in the region.

The event is expected to feature 30 exhibitors and keynote speakers who will convene to exchange insights and engage in discourse, addressing various aspects of intralogistics, materials handling, and supply chain management. Attendees will seize the opportunity to network with esteemed industry leaders and key influencers, as well as renowned companies such as Cognex, Schaefer, Hyster/Yale, Witron and Geek+.



CeMAT Southeast Asia will also proudly host the LogiSYM Asia Pacific conference, offering pragmatic, real-world insights that transcend Logistics and Supply Chain sectors through their global events and the LogiSYM magazine. The partnership between CeMAT and LogiSYM is set to further strengthen both events. Be sure to check out these notable speakers: Peter Tirschwell, Stephanie Krishnan, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Jaya Moorthi Pillay, Milind, and Tom O'Donnell.

LogiSYM Asia Pacific couple with CeMAT is the largest gathering of senior Supply Chain and Logistics in the Asia Pacific region.

There are numerous, case studies, presentations, panels, networking sessions and closed door round table sessions that stakeholders can gather, collaborate and exchange ideas at.

It is also a platform for the "best ' in our industry to showcase what they do.

For more information about CeMAT Southeast Asia, visit https://cematseasia.com/.

