Centre for Indonesian Policy Studies, Centre for Strategic and International Studies and Tanoto Foundation Host Panel Discussion on Government and Private Sector Collaboration to Enhance Education in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS), the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Tanoto Foundation recently hosted a panel discussion on how the government and the private sector can better collaborate to enhance the education system in Indonesia, based on a new study titled "Indonesia's Educational Landscape and Policy Analysis".

The success of a nation is determined by the quality of education it provides to its citizens. This ambition is also reflected in the Indonesian government's vision and efforts to raise awareness of the importance of education. Collaboration between the public and private sectors, including governments, corporations and philanthropic organisations, is a key driving factor in providing access to education, improving the quality of education, ensuring workforce readiness, enhancing school capabilities, and implementing educational policies or programmes across all levels.

One way which the private sector can support education programmes in Indonesia is by endorsing policy improvements. Based on this premise, the CIPS and the CSIS, with the support from Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto, conducted a new study titled "Indonesia's Educational Landscape and Policy Analysis".

This study provides a comprehensive overview of the educational landscape in Indonesia, emphasising the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to leverage and maximise the educational programmes that have been implemented in the country and address the challenges that have arisen over the past five years.

The findings were discussed at a panel discussion titled "Moving Forward Towards 2045 Golden Indonesia Vision: Government – Private Sector Collaboration to Enhance Education", held at Tanoto Foundation's Impact Gallery in Jakarta earlier this month. The event featured speakers from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (MoECRT), development partners and the private sector, including philanthropic organisations and educational research organisations.

Bernard Purba, Principal Expert at the Directorate General of Early Childhood Education and Basic Education of MoECRT, who opened the panel discussion, said, "We strongly support the highly collaborative initiative with the private sector to advance our education system in Indonesia. All of us have an important role to play in the lead up to 2045 Golden Indonesia."

Aditya Alta, Head of the Research Centre for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS), added, "By supporting the education sector and aligning efforts with the goals of 2045 Golden Indonesia, the private sector can significantly contribute to the overall improvement of the education system in Indonesia and help achieve the national development goals."

Meanwhile, Medelina K. Hendytio, Deputy Director of CSIS, who also presented the study findings at the discussion, shared that the close collaboration among policy stakeholders and integration between government programmes are necessary. "There is still a lack of coherence in some government programmes that hinder the coordination and communication to the public. Hence, clear guidelines are needed for each policy to ensure proper implementation and equal access as well as quality of education," Medelina continued.

Based on the study findings, the success for the private sector in policy intervention can be measured through successful advocacy programmes, support from the local and central governments, and the availability of resources.

"We found that despite various challenges such as allocating resources, building credibility, and establishing supportive networks and collaborations, the private sector and philanthropy organisations remain committed to contributing their efforts through five main focus areas: increasing access, improving quality, workforce development, school improvement, and governance," explained Inge Kusuma, Country Head, Tanoto Foundation Indonesia.

The study will be released to the public in April and is expected to serve as a reference for both the government and the private sector to collectively enhance education in Indonesia. "Tanoto Foundation's support through this study is not only to provide recommendations to the government and private sectors, but also to act as a catalyst for achievement through a coalition approach with stakeholders," said Inge.

The panel discussion also featured Agus Mashud Asngari, CEO of the Pertamina Foundation, Ingga Vistara, Education Policy & Planning Advisor at Inovasi, Bukik Setiawan, Chairman of the Guru Belajar Foundation, and Totok Soefijanto, Senior Partner at CIPS. In addition to discussing the study findings, the discussions also aimed to accelerate the private sector's contribution to transforming the education system in Indonesia.

About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization in the field of education founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981 based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realise his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation's programmes stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity.

We strive to unlock people's potential and enhance lives through quality education, starting from an early age through to productive age. The three pillars of Tanoto Foundation's commitment are improving the learning environment, developing future leaders, and facilitating medical research.

