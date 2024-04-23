OceanX and Tanoto Foundation Sign MOU to Collaborate on Advancement of Ocean Education

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit, OceanX, and global philanthropic organization, Tanoto Foundation, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will open discussions about collaboration on programming and ocean educational opportunities in Indonesia and Singapore.

Tanoto Foundation, known for its dedication to enhancing education and leadership development, now expands its efforts to cultivate future leaders who will have a positive impact on the oceans, as well as giving back to their communities. As OceanX expands its initiatives in Southeast Asia, it collaborates with Tanoto Foundation to engage students and educators, with an emphasis on providing accessible and quality ocean-related education. This partnership underscores existing education-focused commitments of both organisations, while fostering ocean leadership.

"We are honoured to partner with Tanoto Foundation on our OceanX education efforts, which will bring hands-on learning experiences in ocean science, storytelling, and media production to students and educators across Indonesia and Singapore. Together, we can help develop the next generation of ocean leaders within the region," said Mark Dalio, Founder and Co-CEO, OceanX.

"This collaboration is the perfect union of Tanoto Foundation's focus in elevating education and OceanX's innovative approach to ocean exploration and conservation. We will be pursuing common goals to better understand and protect the world's oceans through education programmes, particularly focusing on youth and leadership development in Singapore and Indonesia. This collaboration is born through the Philanthropy Asia Alliance and is a true testament that if we want to go far, we have to go together," said Anderson Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation.

This partnership was confirmed during the Philanthropy Asia Summit's Impact Journey, an experiential learning session organised by the Temasek Trust-backed Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) aboard OceanXplorer, the world's most advanced exploration, scientific research and media production vessel ever built. OceanX is an operating programme of Dalio Philanthropies, which is a founding core member of PAA and a pioneer member of PAA's new Blue Oceans Community – an initiative that aims to scale impact more effectively and quickly across geographies. Likewise, Tanoto Foundation is a founding core member of PAA and a pioneer member of PAA's Holistic and Inclusive Education Community.

About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization in the field of education founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981 based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation's programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We strive to unlock people's potential and enhance lives through quality education, starting from an early age through to productive age. The three pillars of Tanoto Foundation's commitment are improving the learning environment, developing future leaders, and facilitating medical research.

About OceanX

OceanX is on a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an operating program of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tanoto Foundation