SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a frontrunner in corporate blockchain solutions based in Singapore, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Zilliqa Group, renowned for its pioneering efforts in developing the Zilliqa blockchain – a layer-1 protocol acclaimed for its high performance, formidable security, and minimal fees.

ChainUp Embarks on Transformative Web3 Journey Through Strategic Alliance with Zilliqa Group

With operations in financial centers like Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, UK and Australia, ChainUp's network of over 450 digital asset exchanges and established relationships with numerous fintech firms, Web3.0 entities, brokers, and investors will massively expand the market access to both organizations.

In this collaboration, ChainUp will serve as an infrastructure partner for Zilliqa Group, aiming to support Web3 initiatives in areas such as loyalty programs, gaming, the spatial web, and tokenization.

On the foundational side of this partnership, ChainUp will operate a Staked Seed Node (SSN) to process transactions across Zilliqa's decentralized ecosystem This puts it into the list of SSN operators, including Google Cloud, which recently started providing node infrastructure services on the Zilliqa network.

On the end user side, in support for the intense push into gaming and loyalty by Zilliqa, ChainUp will provide MPC wallet services to Zilliqa and its partners. This highly secured and regulatory compliant product is central to the partnership. ChainUp's MPC wallet services for these institutions will lay a strong foundation for the partners' focus in security, regulatory standards, and transaction integrity.

With this strategic alliance with Zilliqa Group, ChainUp is poised to expand its customer base and solution use cases, particularly in the wallet solution segment. This collaboration will further bolsters ChainUp's already strong reputation in the blockchain ecosystem, and appeal to wallet solution clients seeking robust, secure, and innovative services. With the acceleration of demand for integrated blockchain solutions, especially in areas like loyalty, tokenization, gaming, and the spatial web, ChainUp's enhanced capabilities will speed up entities adoption of a comprehensive wallet solution.

ChainUp's CEO's Sailor Zhong, reflecting on this collaboration, remarked:

"We have entered into a collaboration with Zilliqa Group, a notable entity in the blockchain industry. This partnership aligns with ChainUp's current initiatives and will provide additional capabilities for our clientele. This alliance not only amplifies ChainUp's ongoing initiatives but also paves the way for innovative offerings and capabilities for our diverse clientele. This synergy marks a significant stride in cementing our footprint across Asia, and we anticipate the monumental growth and opportunities this partnership is poised to bring."

Zilliqa Group's CEO, Matt Dyer, mentioned:

"Our partnership with ChainUp signifies an important strategic move for the entire Zilliqa Group and Zilliqa ecosystem, bolstering our existing capabilities in areas like loyalty and gaming, while offering all-new features and capabilities to both our portfolio companies, as well as businesses and developers that leverage the Zilliqa blockchain for their product and service offerings. We are already excited about the potential of this partnership and the impact it stands to have in solidifying our presence in Asia together with a like-minded business."

About ChainUp

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a leading global provider of end-to-end blockchain technology solutions covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange, KYT, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web3.0 infrastructure, digital asset custody, security token offerings (STO) and more. Established in 2017, ChainUp has offices around the world, serving more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

About Zilliqa Group

Zilliqa Group provides world-class Web3 solutions and blockchain infrastructure as its core. The Group's mission is to facilitate industries, governments, and entrepreneurs' seamless transition into Web3 and the spatial web, delivering secure and sustainable solutions that drive the creation of immersive products and experiences.

Press Contact

Zijiang Ong

[email protected]

SOURCE ChainUp