ChainUp Strengthens Security Posture with Acquisition of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in digital asset custody, ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, upon its acquisition of the precursor SOC 2 Type 1 certificate and ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, 27018 , has now achieved a highly sought-after Service Organization Control 2 Type 2 certification. The audit certification was conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, in accordance with the criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This report verifies ChainUp's service commitments and system requirements achieved the control standards based on the applicable trust services criteria. These controls ensure the security of client data and systems, guarantee reliable access to accounts and services, safeguard the accuracy of financial information, and protect the privacy of client details. Ultimately, the SOC 2 report provides independent assurance that ChainUp prioritizes data security and has a strong system in place to keep client assets safe.

"Earning the SOC 2 Type 2 certification signifies a milestone for ChainUp," said Sailor Zhong, Chief Executive Officer at ChainUp. "This independent validation reinforces our commitment to providing a secure and compliant environment for institutions to navigate the digital asset landscape."

The digital asset industry is experiencing rapid growth, accompanied by increasing regulatory scrutiny. Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification positions ChainUp as a reliable partner for institutions seeking secure and compliant digital asset custody solutions. By prioritizing robust security controls, ChainUp empowers its clients to confidently manage their digital asset investments. To continuously ensure ChainUp's platform operates efficiently and delivers an exceptional customer experience, the SOC report will be reviewed annually.

About ChainUp

ChainUp is a leading global provider of end-to-end blockchain technology solutions. They offer a comprehensive suite of services including digital asset exchanges, KYT solutions, NFT trading platforms, digital wallets, liquidity solutions, Web3 infrastructure, secure digital asset custody, asset tokenization solutions, and more. Established in 2017 with a global presence, ChainUp serves over 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

