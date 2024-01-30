Charting the Future: D3 Labs Fortifies Its Role in Indonesia's Financial Transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Labs, a pioneer in programmable assets and blockchain technology is thrilled to announce its strategic initiative aimed at solidifying and enhancing its role in Indonesia's financial landscape. This significant step underscores D3 Labs' commitment to solidifying its presence in Indonesia, as it continues to play a pivotal role in reshaping the country's financial ecosystem.

As one of the first Fintech companies to enable financial institutions in Indonesia to harness the power of DLT, D3 Labs has been instrumental in revolutionizing financial processes and enhancing the country's regional competitiveness.

D3 Labs Enhances Leadership with Key Advisor Appointments: Irawan Mulyadi and Harry Sasongko

In a significant move towards strengthening our position in Indonesia's financial markets, D3 Labs proudly announces the strategic onboarding of two key advisors. Irawan Mulyadi, a seasoned technopreneur renowned for his expertise in strategically applying information technology, brings a wealth of experience to our team. Notably, he is the Commissioner of PT International Biometrics Indonesia, a company chosen to develop a National ID system for the government.

Additionally, we are honored to welcome Harry Sasongko, a distinguished figure in the Indonesian banking industry, to our advisory team. Harry Sasongko boasts an extensive professional history, such as Vice President at Citibank, Director at PT Lippo Bank, CEO of Indosat, and President Director at PT GE Finance Indonesia. Presently, he serves as a Director at Bank Mayapada.

Their combined expertise, especially in government technology and the Indonesian banking industry, is crucial for D3 Labs as it seeks to make headway in Indonesia's financial markets. Chung Ying Lai, Co-CEO of D3 Labs, emphasizes the importance of their contributions, stating, "The strategic onboarding of advisors, Irawan, a government technology expert, and Harry, an Indonesian financial expert, enhances our capacity to foster positive engagement with local regulators and financial institutions, ensuring a strategic and pioneering approach to industry developments."

D3 Labs has not only strengthened its advisory team but also forged a strategic partnership with one of the world's leading Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) companies. This collaboration ensures that D3 Labs' technology and solutions are of the highest caliber, serving financial institutions with world-class innovation. Additionally, D3 Labs proudly announces the successful completion of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System certification audit, with a scope covering the development and operational services for its Application. This certification underscores D3 Labs' unwavering dedication to information security and data protection. While ISO/IEC 27001 certification is viewed not as an endpoint but as a marker of an ongoing journey to enhance security measures, it represents a significant milestone in D3 Labs' continuous pursuit of excellence.

Internationally, global banks have embraced close collaborations with blockchain companies, showcasing the transformative power of merging traditional finance with DLT. HSBC and Wells Fargo have successfully settled over $200 billion in transactions using blockchain, extending its application to settle foreign exchange transactions. Closer to home in Japan, MUFG and Ginco have teamed up for a joint study to explore the creation of an infrastructure for regulatory-compliant stablecoins, enhancing cross-border settlement processes. These collaborative efforts reflect a growing urgency to leverage such innovative solutions in the financial industry. Additionally, the groundbreaking initiative by JPMorgan , Onyx through JPM Coin, is reported to settle $10 billion in transactions daily, further emphasizing the industry's increasing adoption of advanced blockchain solutions for efficient financial transactions.

D3 Labs has been deeply engaged with local financial institutions from the outset, conducting extensive Proof of Concepts (POC) and trials to ensure that our solutions are not only compatible but also address the specific needs of the local financial landscape. This proactive approach reflects our commitment to tailoring innovative solutions that resonate with the unique requirements of Indonesian financial institutions. As a testament to our dedication, we actively participated in the BCA SYNRGY accelerator program, showcasing our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to the Indonesian banking sector.

To sum up, Chung Ying Lai, CEO of D3 Labs, notes, "D3 Labs is proud to be at the forefront of bringing Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to Indonesia's financial industry. We've worked hard to innovate and support local businesses in this evolving landscape. Moving forward, D3 Labs remains committed to making a positive impact, fostering innovation, and playing a meaningful role in advancing Indonesia's financial sector."

D3 Labs is a FinTech company offering cutting-edge solutions tailored for Corporations and Financial Institutions. Our Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure enhances operational efficiency, strengthens security, and boosts transparency and asset liquidity. Through the compliant use of distributed ledger technology, we provide strategic value for your business by improving operational efficiency for our partners and clients.

