INDONESIA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK: Bridging Existing Excellence with Future Innovation, Coming in November 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain landscape in Southeast Asia is set to witness a monumental event as the Indonesia Blockchain Week (IBW) 2024 returns with its largest edition yet. Scheduled for November 2024, this premiere conference aims to accelerate the blockchain ecosystem, fostering regional innovation and collaboration. After a two-year hiatus, IBW is poised to reunite over 25,000 attendees and 100+ thought leaders in the region, marking a significant moment for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Since its inception in 2019, IBW has established itself as a critical player in the blockchain industry, known for its comprehensive agendas, diverse participants, and forward-looking themes. This year, under the banner "Bridging Existing Excellence with Future Innovation," IBW 2024 seeks to blend the rich history of blockchain with the promising horizons of new technological advancements. The event will cover three main themes: Financial Solutions, Crypto Assets, and Entertainment, catering to the varied interests of its audience.

A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration

With the largest economy in Southeast Asia and a population surpassing 270 million, Indonesia presents an ideal backdrop for this groundbreaking event. The country's strategic position within ASEAN and its progressive approach towards digital finance and blockchain technology make it a focal point for fostering regional and global collaborations.

This year's Indonesia Blockchain Week 2024 is made possible through a unique collaboration among key industry players: Tokocrypto - Indonesia's premier crypto exchange; D3 Labs - a fintech company pioneering solutions in blockchain infrastructure; and Confiction Labs (previously known as Mythic Protocol) - pioneers in web3 gaming. Together, these entities embody the spirit of innovation and the drive to push the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve in various sectors.

"The Indonesia Blockchain Week is not just an event; it's a catalyst for innovation and partnership. With Indonesia's dynamic market and supportive regulatory environment, we are at the forefront of blockchain technology adoption," stated Chung Ying, CEO of D3 Labs. "This year, we aim to highlight the symbiotic relationship between traditional financial systems and the burgeoning blockchain sector, driving forward the future of finance."

Spotlight on Financial Integration and Gaming Revolution

IBW 2024 introduces an innovative approach by extending invitations to banks and financial institutions, emphasizing the transformative potential of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in traditional finance. Moreover, the conference will delve into the exciting world of blockchain gaming, featuring eSports teams and demonstrations of cutting-edge games.

"In bridging the gap between conventional financial services and digital innovations, IBW 2024 embodies the spirit of collaboration and exploration," remarked Arief Widhiyasa, CEO of Confiction Labs. "Attendees can expect insightful discussions, immersive experiences, and a peek into the future of finance and entertainment."

A Global Stage for Crypto and Blockchain

The event promises a Global Crypto Showcase, bringing licensed crypto companies worldwide together. This initiative underscores IBW's commitment to international collaboration and the exchange of diverse insights within the blockchain space.

"As we prepare for the return of the Indonesia Blockchain Week, our vision is clear: to create a platform that showcases the latest in blockchain and fosters meaningful connections and insights," added Wan Iqbal, CMO of Tokocrypto. "With participants from around the globe, IBW 2024 will be a testament to the power of collaboration in driving innovation."

About Indonesia Blockchain Week 2024

Indonesia Blockchain Week 2024 is the largest blockchain conference in Jakarta, aiming to accelerate the blockchain ecosystem in Southeast Asia through networking, insights, and collaboration. Featuring a diverse audience, including industry leaders, innovators, investors, and developers, IBW 2024 is dedicated to providing an immersive experience in blockchain technology, enriched by the combined efforts of Tokocrypto, D3 Labs, and Confiction Labs.

About D3 Labs

D3 Labs is a FinTech company offering cutting-edge solutions tailored for Corporations and Financial Institutions. Our Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure enhances operational efficiency, strengthens security, and boosts transparency and asset liquidity. Through the compliant use of distributed ledger technology, we provide strategic value for your business by improving operational efficiency for our partners and clients.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto, Indonesia's premier crypto exchange, is registered with BAPPEBTI, boasting over 4 million users. With a daily trading value of US$20 million, it offers a secure platform supported by Binance. Beyond trading, Tokocrypto prioritizes financial education, reaching 30+ cities and 10+ universities in 2023, fostering blockchain adoption, and contributing to Indonesia's digital economy growth.

About Confiction Labs

Confiction Labs (previously known as Mythic Protocol) is a software and entertainment company pioneering Collaborative Entertainment. Building a global entertainment franchise by prioritizing collaborative universe building, evolving assets, ensuring enduring fun with proven game design, and adopting a contribution-focused economy. It addresses the crucial challenge of integrating value generation into web3 games while maintaining enjoyable gameplay and widespread adoption.

SOURCE D3 Labs