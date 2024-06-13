China Telecom Accredited with “Asia’s Best CSR” by Corporate Governance Asia for 5 Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was honoured with the following corporate governance grand awards in "Asian Excellence Award 2024" organised by Corporate Governance Asia, a prestigious regional journal on corporate governance, of which Asia's Best CSR award was attained for 5 consecutive years:

Asia's Best CSR

Best Corporate Communications

Sustainable Asia Award

Best Investor Relations Company

Corporate Governance Asia acknowledged that China Telecom strives to maintain a high level of corporate governance and has inherited an excellent, prudent and efficient corporate governance concept and continuously enhances its corporate governance capability. The sustained enhancement of the Company's corporate governance created long-term value for all stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees and the broader community. In addition, China Telecom was recognised for its contributions in ensuring all individuals can benefit from advancements in digital technology.

"Asian Excellence Awards" recognises corporates' achievements and excellence in management acumen, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations. These awards are in the tradition of the high standards set and upheld by Corporate Governance Asia. The accolades are based both on the scores from the data that was submitted by readers and from interviews conducted with investors.

China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market and investors for their support and trust all along.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited