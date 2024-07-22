HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited ("China Unicom" or "the Company") (HKEx: 0762) was voted nine years in a row by portfolio managers and analysts as "Asia's Most Honored Telecom Company" in the 2024 Asia Executive Team ranking organised by Institutional Investor, a distinguished media with highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings related to investment community. Meanwhile, the Company also won a number of top rankings in Asia, including "Asia's Best CEO (Telecoms)", "Asia's Best CFO (Telecoms)", "Asia's Best IR Program (Telecoms)" and "Asia's Best IR Professional (Telecoms)".

China Unicom Voted as “Asia’s Most Honored Telecom Company” for the Ninth Consecutive Year

The above accolades reflect that professional investors and investment analysts highly endorse China Unicom's continuous improvement in corporate governance, strengthening of corporate social responsibility, and leadership in technological innovation during the digital transformation wave. They also recognise China Unicom's leading performance in Asia in terms of corporate strategic planning, ESG governance, risk management, information disclosure, and investor communication. China Unicom would like to sincerely thank its shareholders and the investment community for their long-term support and the great vote of confidence.

Adhering to high-quality development, China Unicom steadily promotes the implementation of its strategic system, actively coordinates the current operation and long-term development, and focuses on both scale growth and value enhancement. It fully assumes the main responsibilities of Cyber Superpower and Digital China development, and focuses on the two main businesses of Connectivity and Communications (CC) and Computing and Digital Smart Applications (CDSA). The Company actively embraces the strategic opportunities brought by the resonance of Chinese-style modernisation and next generation digital revolution. It fully consolidates its foundation in market development, capability and management, and takes advantage of its unique edges to promote technological innovation, product innovation, model innovation and system innovation with greater strength. It improves the circulation of various factors, promotes high-level opening up and cooperation both internally and externally, and accelerates the construction of a world-class technology services enterprise with global competitiveness. Meanwhile, the Company always highly values investor relations. It maintains a continuous dialogue with the capital market and strives to provide professional, accurate and timely information to analysts and investors, while building a transparent and trusted communication bridge.

Institutional Investor's 2024 Asia Executive Team ranking reflected the opinions from nearly 5,900 global investment professionals. Institutional Investor's confidential and unprompted voting gathers data from investors and analysts to determine rankings in Most Honored Companies among the Asian companies they cover, and to evaluate these businesses on selected investor relations and corporate governance attributes. In 2024, 1,669 companies across 18 sectors were nominated in the ranking.

