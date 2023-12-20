Chiping, China: "Little Giant" Explodes New Energy

LIAOCHENG, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Chiping District, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, is based on industrial reality, focuses on key areas, implements innovation driven, and has achieved fruitful results in scientific and technological innovation. The "little giant" of enterprises is full of momentum and confidence.

Shandong Juncheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of automotive wheels and non-ferrous metal forging, integrating independent scientific research, development, design, manufacturing, and sales. At present, nearly 10000 high-strength, high toughness, and lightweight Kaba wheels produced by the company are being prepared for installation and will be shipped to foreign markets through land sea intermodal transportation.

Zhu Chengzhe, Sales Director of Shandong Juncheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd., said, "As of now, our export quantity of 141000 wheels is mainly exported to countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. This year, our domestic and export sales can achieve a total of 1.1 million aluminum alloy wheels."

In recent years, Shandong Juncheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd. has cooperated with well-known universities in China, Shandong University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Through technological innovation and research and development, it has become the only domestic enterprise that adopts the world's most advanced direct forging cold spinning composite technology. Its independently developed high-strength and lightweight rolling new products have filled the domestic gap, achieving a breakthrough from traditional steel wheels to high-end forged aluminum alloy wheels.

Technological innovation fully unleashes development momentum, enabling enterprises to win the market and benefits, and promoting green, low-carbon, and high-quality economic development. This year, Shandong Juncheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd. has been rated as a national level specialized and innovative "little giant" enterprise.

Liu Shuxin, Deputy General Manager of Shandong Juncheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd., said, "Currently, the company has obtained more than 100 authorized patents, solving many bottleneck technical problems and standing at the top of the industry. Technological innovation makes our products more competitive. We invest nearly 30 million yuan in research and development every year, continuously enhancing innovation vitality."

