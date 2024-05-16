The "Golden Sign" of Tai'an, China, Guarding the National Historical and Cultural City

TAI'AN, China, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In 2007, Tai'an, Shandong was awarded the title of National Historical and Cultural City. For many years, Tai'an City has adhered to the importance of preserving history and inheriting cultural heritage as a means to showcase urban characteristics and shape urban brands, and has systematically promoted the protection of famous cities. At present, the number of historical buildings in Tai'an City has increased from 40 in 2019 to 103, laying the foundation for solid historical and cultural protection.

On February 1, 2023, the "Measures for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Cities, Towns, and Villages in Tai'an City" officially came into effect, filling the gap in local regulations for the protection of historical and cultural heritage in Tai'an City, and providing comprehensive, specific, and practical basis and measures for the protection and management of famous cities, towns, and villages in Tai'an City. At the same time, the "Tai'an Historical and Cultural City Protection Plan" was approved and implemented by the Shandong Provincial Government on November 8, 2023. This plan clarifies the protection list, subdivides the protection scope of protected objects and necessary construction control zones, proposes protection measures and suggestions, and is the basic basis for doing a good job in historical and cultural protection and carrying out various development and construction activities in urban and rural construction.

At the same time, Tai'an City held a special training course on the protection of historical and cultural cities, inviting authoritative experts in the protection of historical and cultural cities to give special lectures, with more than 130 trainees; Actively carry out the evaluation of the protection of historical and cultural cities, as well as the census of historical buildings, and continuously improve the list of historical and cultural protection; Continuously promote the implementation of the "Hongmen Road Daimiao Tongtian Street" historical and cultural axis cultural and tourism enhancement project, allowing historical and cultural resources to radiate new vitality.

Next, Tai'an City will accelerate the work of surveying, mapping, filing, and listing newly announced historical buildings, promote the construction of a supervision platform for the protection of historical and cultural cities, and create an integrated comprehensive platform that integrates historical and cultural resource databases, 3D displays, real-time monitoring, publicity displays, and public interaction.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily