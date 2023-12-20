Chiping District, China: Improving Approval Efficiency and Optimizing Business Environment

LIAOCHENG, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Taking the opportunity of further optimizing the business environment, Chiping District, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province focuses on various areas of people's livelihood and social affairs approval, such as social organizations, human resources, private schools, and cultural market services. With a strict, precise, detailed, and fast work style, it effectively improves the quality and efficiency of approval and provides practical services for the people.

They promote "face-to-face approval" and "one-stop services", aiming to provide voluntary services such as free consultation, free copying, and assistance and agency to the people in charge of affairs. They also provide considerate services and open up green channels for special groups such as the elderly and disabled. They fully utilize the assistance and agency model to form a special service group We have provided pre business guidance, pre inspection, and material pre examination for complex approval procedures or high rectification rates in social organizations. Since the beginning of this year, we have provided more than 300 pre consultation services for social affairs approval, over 100 material pre examination services, 7 pre inspections, and 31 assistance and agency services to the public and enterprises.

Chiping relies on the Shandong Provincial Government Service Platform for "One Stop Service" to synchronously promote the handling of social affairs both online and offline. It strictly implements the "first inquiry responsibility system" and "one-time notification system", and staff implement the AB role to ensure that approval procedures are completed within the promised time, shorten the processing time limit, and effectively promote the reform of "no face-to-face approval" and "no more than one visit". Since the beginning of this year, a total of 23 social organization registration cases have been completed, 4 private non enterprise legal person registration cases have been established, 8 labor dispatch operation permits and human resources operation permits have been obtained, 9 cultural performance group and commercial performance permits have been obtained, and 96 school bus usage permits have been obtained. All of them have been completed immediately, with an average processing time of less than 0.5 working days.

