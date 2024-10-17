Chulalongkorn University Ranks No.1 in Thailand and Tops Three Key Areas in THE WUR 2025, Securing No.1 Spot Across Multiple Global Rankings

BANGKOK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University continues to assert its leadership in education and research, ranking No.1 in Thailand in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. Announced on October 9, 2024, the University excelled in three key areas: Research Quality, Research Environment, and Industry Collaboration, outshining all other Thai universities included in this year's rankings.

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University has achieved outstanding results in two other prestigious global university rankings:

QS World University Rankings 2025 : Chulalongkorn University has retained its position as the No.1 university in Thailand for the 16th consecutive year and is ranked among the top 100 universities globally for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes.

: has retained its position as the No.1 university in for the 16th consecutive year and is ranked among the top 100 universities globally for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes. THE Asia University Rankings 2024: Chulalongkorn University has not only been ranked No.1 in Thailand but also placed among the top 200 universities in Asia .

These accolades underscore Chulalongkorn University's unwavering commitment to excellence in education, research, and industry partnerships, while also enhancing Thailand's global standing.

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

