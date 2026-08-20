Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection Unveils a New Spiritual Wellness Sanctuary Rooted in Balinese

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Bali, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection, is a heartfelt boutique sanctuary for pathfinders who seeking more than an escape. Inspired by the cicada's symbolic cycle of life, the resort offers a transformative passage through mythology, spirituality, culture, craftsmanship, and nature—from arrival to renewal. It is a place to listen inwardly, honor life's sacred rhythm, and reconnect with what truly matters through an experience shaped by spirit and place.

A serene sanctuary of a lush greenery and calming poolside setting.

This philosophy inspires Melukat, Balinese purification ritual uses sacred water flowing directly from Pura Bintang into the resort's purification spring. Led by a Pemangku (Balinese Priest) from the Sebatu Village community, this Cicada's one-of-a-kind Autograph Moment, inviting each pathfinder to honoring divine timing through Mewacak, a traditional spiritual reading that reveals whether the moment is auspicious and spiritually aligned. When the moment is spiritually aligned, the guest continues with Melukat; otherwise, the journey becomes a gentle invitation to trust divine timing and return when the path is ready.

Heartfully designed with natural wood and stone, the resort reflects Sebatu's artisanal heritage throughout its intimate sanctuary. It comprises 20 Suites and 10 Heated Pool Villas, with six additional villas planned to offer pathfinders more sense of space and seclusion. Deepening its spiritual wellness journey, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection, will welcome Pravi Spa in September 2026. Located at the end of the Path of Dharma and nestled along the tranquil Oos River, the spa unites ancient healing traditions with contemporary therapeutic techniques. Thoughtfully curated rituals, locally sourced natural ingredients, and the restorative essence of holy water invite guests to renew the body, mind, and spirit.

The soulful culinary journey begins at Tangelo Restaurant, open for breakfast and sundowner afternoon tea accompanied by the gentle chorus of cicadas, followed by à la carte semi-fine dining with international flavors and daily performances. For a mindful pause, Verdant Pool Lounge & Bar serves wellness-inspired cuisine and refreshing local flavors in a lush greenery and calming poolside setting.

For more information or to reserve your spiritual wellness journey, please visit www.cicadaubud.com or contact us at [email protected] and connect via social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Autograph Collection® Hotels is part of Marriott Bonvoy®, offering members exclusive experiences, free nights, and Elite benefits. Learn more at www.autographhotels.com or marriotbonvoy.com.

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Contact:

Lilyanti Deslymia (Marketing Communication Executive)

[email protected]

+62 895342461375

SOURCE Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection