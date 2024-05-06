Citi appoints Damien Tan as Head of Corporate Bank for Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi today announced the appointment of Damien Tan as Head of Corporate Bank for Singapore, effective May 1, 2024.

In his new role, Damien will drive the business performance and strategy for Citi's corporate banking business in Singapore and lead the bank's coverage of top tier local corporates, public sector, financial institutions and multinational clients in the country. He reports to K. Balasubramanian, Head of Corporate Bank for Asia South and Tibor Pandi, Citi Country Officer and Head of Banking for Singapore, and will serve as a member of the Singapore Management Committee.

Damien began his career at Citi in 2003 as a Management Associate with the Corporate and Investment Bank and has held various positions across the bank including Investment Product Manager at Citi Singapore's offshore banking business – International Personal Bank. He was part of the Asia Fixed Income Syndicate Team in Hong Kong, assisting in the origination and execution of bond issuances for Citi's Asian clients across sovereigns, corporates and banks.

Having been in banking for over 20 years, Damien brings with him deep industry knowledge and understanding of the needs of today's local corporate clients. Prior to this appointment, he was the Head of Local Corporates for Singapore where he led several landmark deals for Citi in Singapore. His responsibilities included managing Citi's top-tier local corporate relationships across Real Estate, Aviation, Shipping, Industrials, Healthcare, and the Agribusiness. Damien was also responsible for driving all aspects of the corporate banking business including strategy, client acquisition, lending, product partnerships, deal origination and execution.

"Citi is privileged to serve many large corporates in Singapore who play pivotal roles in driving growth in Asia and across the globe. Our clients appreciate the breadth and depth of Citi's products and solutions and the unique strength of our global network. I am confident that Damien will continue to deliver the best for our clients, leveraging the full power of Citi to address our clients' evolving needs," said K. Balasubramanian.

"Building up a diverse talent pool and nurturing local talent is vital for the success of our firm. I am proud that Damien has grown with us, starting his career at Citi with the Management Associate program, and has risen to the opportunity to head up our corporate banking business in Singapore to drive its strategy and growth," said Tibor Pandi.

Damien holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (Hons) from the London School of Economics & Political Science.

