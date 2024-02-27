Citibank Singapore Opens Two New Wealth Centres

New locations in One Holland Village and Parkway Parade ready to serve clients closer to their homes and complement main Orchard hub

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citibank Singapore announced today the completion of both its satellite wealth advisory centres here, reaffirming the global bank's fresh commitment to the country as a key strategic location for its wealth business.

The new centre at One Holland Village was officially opened today by Andy Sieg, Citi's global Head of Wealth, joining the Parkway Parade wealth centre which had already started serving clients from December 18 last year.

First announced in October 2023, the two recently completed facilities allow the bank's Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers to meet with their Relationship Managers nearer to their homes, while still having access to a team of product specialists and the main Citi Wealth Hub at 268 Orchard.

Shyam Sambamurthy, Citi's Asia South Wealth Head, said: "Singapore continues to be a key and strategic location for Citi's wealth business, as one of our four global wealth hubs. We remain upbeat about the industry's future in this country, hence we continue to invest by establishing these two new wealth centres."

Brendan Carney, Citibank Singapore Chief Executive Officer, added: "These latest customer-centric enhancements are all about elevating our client experience and enabling us to keep delivering first-in-class wealth management services. We firmly believe that we can continue to give excellent value proposition to our clients here, and closer to where they live."

Situated on the fourth floor of the new One Holland Village integrated development, the Citi Wealth Centre there has a size of 3,700 sq ft and is about 80% larger than the previous branch in the area.

The Parkway Parade location features a panoramic view of the sea, and is on Level 22 with a floor area of 4,600 sq ft, expanding the bank's presence there by more than 60%.

Both wealth centres feature private advisory rooms each with video conferencing capabilities, allowing clients to meet their Relationship Managers as well as speak with product specialists remotely. The centres also have space to host bespoke lifestyle events and investment seminars for up to 35-40 clients.

