Citi Board to meet in Singapore for first time since 2011

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi's Board of Directors and Executive Management Team (EMT) will meet in Singapore during the week of October 16, the first time the Board has met in the country since 2011.

The decision to hold the board meeting in Singapore this year reflects the company's focus and commitment to the country.

During the week, the Board and Citi's EMT will meet with clients, staff and regulators.

Singapore is one of Citi's largest markets globally with market leading businesses across Markets, Banking, Services and Wealth and is home to one of four wealth hubs, providing employment to some 8,500 staff.

"We are delighted to welcome the Board back to Singapore for the first time in over a decade. Citi has been in Singapore since 1902 and is a key global hub for the firm, housing a number of our regional and global client coverage and product units, and is home to many of our Asia and ASEAN leadership teams. The selection of Singapore for this year's Board meeting signals Citi's intent to invest and grow our business here for years to come," said Tibor Pandi, Singapore Citi Country Officer.

