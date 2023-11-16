Citibank Offers Exclusive Opportunity to Catch UEFA Champions League Final Live in London in Partnership with Mastercard®

One child from Singapore will accompany player onto the field during the final

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citibank is launching its first football promotional campaign in Singapore, giving its customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the prestigious UEFA Champions League Final live in London.

The global bank is the first in Singapore to partner Mastercard for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, responding to the passion points of its clients and the intense popularity of football in the region.

Regina Lim, Citibank Singapore Head of Credit Cards and Personal Loans, said: "Customers want a win-win relationship with a bank that understands and empowers them to pursue their passion. Given the immense following football has in Singapore, this campaign exemplifies our commitment to be the bank that gets our customers ahead and delivers exceptional value for them.

"We want to give our clients the chance to catch this pinnacle club football tournament final up close, and share this exclusively curated experience with their loved ones."

Together with Mastercard, Citibank Singapore will send 11 individuals on an exclusive journey to the UEFA Champions League Final in 2024 at the iconic Wembley Stadium, to cheer for their favourite teams and experience the electrifying atmosphere first-hand. In addition, one lucky child will accompany a player onto the field as a player mascot – the only one from Singapore to do so.

Deborah Heng, Country Manager, Singapore, Mastercard, said: "Our partnership with Citibank demonstrates Mastercard's commitment to curating priceless experiences for cardholders by connecting them to their passion points - in this case, to their passion for football.

"Recent statistics indicate that Singaporeans aged 16-64 are avid enthusiasts of football, with 66% of the cohort passionately following the sport. Mastercard is thrilled to partner with Citibank Singapore to bring cardholders closer to the ultimate European club football experience."

Citibank's UEFA Champions League Mastercard Priceless Experience campaign will run from November 15 to January 31, 2024.

The UEFA Champions League Mastercard Priceless Experience offers Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard cardholders the chance to win a four-day-three-night trip for two to watch the final. From November 15 to January 31, 2024, every S$1,000 of qualifying spend on any Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard will provide cardholders with one chance in the draw.

Separately, the Player Mascot Mastercard Priceless Experience runs from 1 December 2023 till 31 January 2024 and is exclusively for qualifying Citigold Private Client customers. This package is offered in Singapore exclusively to Citibank, featuring a four-day-three-night all-inclusive paid trip for three people, including a nominated child getting the unique opportunity to be a player mascot.

A minimum qualifying spend of S$6,000 spent on their Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard will provide them with a chance to enter the draw.

Please refer to the appendix below for more draw-related details.

APPENDIX

(A) Priceless Experience Travel Package Draw:

Prize Details:

A four-day/three-night trip for one winner and one guest to London, England ("Trip"). Trip includes 1 double-occupancy hotel accommodation including breakfast, dinner on Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3 at selected restaurants, two tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final, transportation to/from the airport and hotel in London, ground transportation is included for all program related activities, private guided City tour, USD250 prepaid Mastercard and UEFA Champions League x Mastercard themed gift bag.

Participation eligibility conditions include:

Participants must be at least 18 years of age. Participants must be existing Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard customers who own one or more "Eligible Credit Card" or "Eligible Debit Card" and he/she must be a main cardmember and/or is a new or existing Citibanking, Citi Priority, Citi Plus, Citigold, Citigold Private Client Customer. Participants must reside in Singapore with a Singapore residential address. Participants must not be " United States ("U.S.") Persons". This refers to U.S Citizens, U.S. Residents, or U.S. Green Card holders or clients with a U.S mailing address, U.S telephone number. A person is a "U.S. Resident" if he is present in the U.S. for more than 31 days in the current calendar year, and for an average of at least 183 days over the current calendar year and the preceding calendar years. Please note that Citi's definitions for U.S. Persons may not be the same as the definition used by the U.S. Inland Revenue Services for U.S. tax purposes; and Participants must not be an employee of Citibank and its affiliates.

How to qualify:

Enrol for the draw on the Citi Mobile® App or send an SMS in the prescribed format of CITIUCL<space> Last 4 digits of their Citi Credit /Debit Card number (e.g. CITIUCL 1234) to 72484. Every S$1,000 of qualifying spend on any Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard will provide cardholders with one chance in the draw.

Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for full details.

(B) Player Mascot Package Draw:

Prize Details:

A four-day/three-night trip for one winner and two guests to London, England ("Trip"). Trip includes one triple-occupancy hotel accommodation including breakfast, dinner on Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3 at selected restaurants, three tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final, transportation to/from the airport and hotel in London, ground transportation is included for all program related activities, private guided City tour, USD250 prepaid Mastercard and UEFA Champions League x Mastercard themed gift bag.

Participation eligibility conditions include:

Participants must be at least 21 years of age. Participants must be an existing Citigold Private Client (CPC) customer with "Assets Under Management (AUM)" of S$2,500,000 and above, as of 31 January 2024 . Is an existing Citigold Private Client who owns one or more "Eligible Credit Card" or "Eligible Debit Card" and he/she must be a main cardholder. Participants must reside in Singapore with a Singapore residential address. Participants must not be " United States ("U.S.") Persons". This refers to U.S Citizens, U.S. Residents, or U.S. Green Card holders or clients with a U.S mailing address, U.S telephone number. A person is a "U.S. Resident" if he is present in the U.S. for more than 31 days in the current calendar year, and for an average of at least 183 days over the current calendar year and the preceding calendar years. Please note that Citi's definitions for U.S. Persons may not be the same as the definition used by the U.S. Inland Revenue Services for U.S. tax purposes; and Participants must not be an employee of Citibank and its affiliates. Participants must be a legal parent or authorised legal guardian of a "Nominated Child" who fits the "UEFA Player Mascot Criteria" with the requirements.

How to qualify:

Enrol for the draw on the Citi Mobile® App or send an SMS in the prescribed format of CITIUCL<space> Last 4 digits of their Citi Credit /Debit Card number (e.g. CITIUCL 1234) to 72484. Spend a minimum of S$6,000 in qualified spends across your Citi Credit or Debit Mastercard.

Please refer to the Terms and Conditions (link to go live on Dec 1) for full details.

