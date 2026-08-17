CityUHK strengthens ties with Sunway University to advance research and global education

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), led by Professor the Honourable Michael Ngai, Chairman of the Council, visited Sunway University and Sunway Group in Malaysia to explore new opportunities for collaboration in education, research and innovation. The visit built on recent engagements between the two institutions, including a visit by Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah, Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group and Founder and Chancellor of Sunway University, to CityUHK (Dongguan) earlier this year. The exchanges underscored a shared commitment to strengthening ties and creating new avenues for impactful international collaboration.

A delegation from CityUHK visits Sunway University, and the two institutions jointly discuss opportunities to broaden cooperation in education and research.

The CityUHK delegation included Professor Chun-Sing Lee, Acting President; Professor Li Wen Jung, Vice-President (Talent and International Strategy); Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee, Vice-President (Research); and Professor Shirley Chong, Chief Communications and Global Affairs Officer.

During the visit, the CityUHK delegation met with senior leadership at Sunway University, including Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President and Vice-Chancellor; Professor Abhimanyu Veerakumarasivam, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor; and Professor Chai Lay-ching, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education, Employability and Alumni). Discussions focused on identifying strategic areas of cooperation and leveraging the complementary strengths of both universities.

The two parties explored collaboration opportunities across a range of academic and research initiatives, including joint conferences, student and faculty mobility programmes, joint PhD supervision programmes and research partnerships. Particular attention was given to developing synergies in engineering and business, fields in which both institutions possess strong expertise and vibrant innovation ecosystems.

The CityUHK delegation also toured key facilities across the Sunway ecosystem, including the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the Faculty of Medical and Life Sciences, Sunway Business School and Sunway Medical Centre. The visits provided insights into Sunway University's interdisciplinary approach to education, research and industry engagement, while promoting knowledge transfer and innovation. The delegation later attended a dinner hosted by the Sunway Group, where they met with Sir Cheah and Professor Datuk Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Sunway Education Group.

After the meetings, representatives from both universities expressed optimism about the potential for deeper cooperation and agreed to continue exploring concrete initiatives. Together, they aim to nurture global talent, advance research excellence, and leverage higher education to address global and societal challenges.

The visit marks an important step towards strengthening the partnership between CityUHK and Sunway University. It lays the groundwork for long-term collaboration in education, research and knowledge exchange across the region and beyond.

During the visit, Professor Chong also chaired a university ranking workshop, in which she shared CityUHK's experience in building a global reputation and strategic planning with the deans and department heads of Sunway University's various faculties. The session fostered exchanges between the two institutions on trends in higher education development and strategies for university internationalisation.

Media contact:

Venus Doon, Communications and Institutional Research Office, CityUHK (Tel: 3442 6377)

SOURCE CITY UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG