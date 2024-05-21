Club Med Announces Mid-Year Offer With Up To 40% Savings At 5 Resorts Across Asia

Club Med welcomes travellers to gorgeous resorts in Lijiang, Bali, Maldives, and Phuket

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the renowned pioneer of all-inclusive holidays, invites travellers to take advantage of its mid-year offer and enjoy up to 40 percent discount at its five beautiful resorts across Asia, with locations in the cultural heritage site of Lijiang in Yunnan, the vibrant beauty of Bali, the family-centric Kata Beach in Phuket, and two properties amongst the turquoise waters and white beaches of Maldives.

Club Med Finolhu, Maldives

Club Med Lijang, Club Med Bali , Club Med Phuket, Club Med Kani, Maldives, and Club Med Finolhu , Maldives between them offer unique and immersive activities for guests of all ages and are a perfect embodiment of Club Med's commitment to provide extraordinary and all-inclusive family holidays across gorgeous locales.

Bruno Courbet, Country Director for Thailand, Indonesia, India and New Markets, stated: "At Club Med, we prioritise the importance of families, couples, and friends coming together to create cherished memories and share quality time. Our special offer allows guests to book their all-inclusive packages, enabling them to embark on this journey of togetherness and create valuable moments that will last a lifetime. With savings of up to 40 percent available until June 10, 2024, our five stunning resorts across Asia provide the perfect setting for unforgettable experiences."

Club Med's Mid-Year offer will be automatically applied when customers book the trip from now until June 10, 2024. Indulge in incredible savings of up to 40 percent on all room types at exquisite destinations including Club Med Lijang, Club Med Kani, Maldives, Club Med Finolhu, Maldives, Club Med Bali, and Club Med Phuket. Promotion is subject to availability, and blackout dates may apply.

Moreover, families can take advantage of year-round family discounts. Children aged 12-17 receive a generous 20 percent off the adult rate, while those aged 4-11 enjoy an impressive 40 percent discount. And for the youngest guests under 4, their stay is complimentary. These exclusive offers exemplify Club Med's unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable family holidays while ensuring affordability.

