Club Med Kiroro Grand Celebrates Double Honours from Travel + Leisure

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med is pleased to announce that newly opened Club Med Kiroro Grand has received esteemed accolades from Travel + Leisure, one of the world's leading travel magazines. The resort is recognised in the highly prestigious It List 2024 as #5 in the Best New International Resorts of 2023 and secures its spot on the coveted list of The 100 Best New Hotels of the Year. This double honour solidifies its status as the preferred destination for discerning travellers.

Recognised among the top names in global hospitality as one of the Best New International Resorts and 100 Best New Hotels of the Year

Travel + Leisure's It List 2024 is an annual celebration of the most exceptional new or renovated hotels worldwide, curated by the magazine's editors. Each property featured on the list represents the pinnacle of hospitality, offering unparalleled experiences, impeccable service, and visionary design.

These remarkable accolades come as no surprise since Club Med Kiroro Grand offers a unique blend of premium all-inclusive indulgence, adventure and relaxation. With its exceptional location within Kiroro's pristine terrain, the Resort promises an unrivalled mountain holiday experience. From world-class skiing and snowboarding to exquisite culinary journeys and rejuvenating wellness facilities, Club Med Kiroro Grand provides guests with a seamless, hassle-free winter and summer escape.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious accolades from Travel + Leisure within five months of Club Med Kiroro Grand's debut," said Rachael Harding, CEO of Club Med East, South Asia and Pacific markets. "This recognition bears testament to Club Med's commitment to creating exceptional holiday experiences, so that our guests can disconnect from the stresses of everyday life to fully embrace the present moment. That's l'esprit libre!"

Unveiled in December 2023, Club Med Kiroro Grand has swiftly established itself as a premier destination for guests seeking an immersive experience in Hokkaido, Japan. The resort seamlessly blends the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty of the region with Club Med's renowned hospitality and service excellence. Club Med Kiroro Grand sets a new standard for mountain resorts, captivating guests with its enchanting forest-themed design, thoughtfully curated activities, and delectable culinary offerings.

For high-resolution images, please click here.

Please click here to access Club Med's Press Room.

SOURCE Club Med