Inaugural Asia edition of CNN's events franchise with opening remarks by H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand

B.Grimm and Dangote announced as sponsors

HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN has announced the first speakers and sponsors for the inaugural Asia chapter of its Global Perspectives events franchise taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 October 2026.

As CNN brings together dignitaries, visionaries, political and business leaders to explore big ideas, bold leadership and the dynamic economies, the first speakers announced for Global Perspectives: In Bangkok include:

CNN announces first speakers and sponsors for Global Perspectives: In Bangkok

H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand

Prime Minister of Thailand Hyun Song Shin, Governor of the Bank of Korea

Governor of the Bank of Korea Maggie Kang , Academy Award-winning Creator and Co-director of "KPop Demon Hunters"

, and Co-director of "KPop Demon Hunters" Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group

Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer and Director of DBS Group

Chief Executive Officer and Director of DBS Group Pandu Sjahrir, Chief Investment Officer of Danantara Indonesia

These speakers will feature in a dynamic one-day program with sessions moderated by CNN's esteemed anchors and correspondents, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Richard Quest, Kristie Lu Stout, Will Ripley and Hanako Montgomery. Taking place as global leaders, investors and policymakers gather in Bangkok for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, editorial content and news-making interviews from Global Perspectives will be featured across CNN platforms.

Ellana Lee, Group SVP, GM APAC, & Global Head of Productions at CNN, said: "While the world has never been more interconnected, we're also at a time of rapid, unprecedented, and sometimes unsettling change. The role of Asia in the next chapter of that global story will be pivotal, so this is an important moment to take Global Perspectives to the region. Bangkok is one of Asia's most dynamic and vibrant cultural and economic hubs, with its own unique place in the region and the world. It will make an inspiring setting for vital, energizing conversations and insights with a richly compelling line-up of speakers from across business, politics, culture, tech and more."

Global Perspectives: In Bangkok also provides opportunities for commercial partners to reach and engage with those attending the event, as well as CNN audiences across the world. B.Grimm and Dangote have been confirmed as the event's first sponsors, with branding and activation at the event, associated promotion and advertising alignment with Global Perspectives content on CNN platforms.

James Hunt, SVP, Global Client Solutions, CNN International Commercial, said: "We're delighted to be bringing Global Perspectives to Bangkok, and believe it provides a powerful platform for our partners to connect with some of the world's most influential leaders and decision-makers as they gather to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future. Through a combination of thought leadership, premium level networking, and CNN's global reach, we are excited for our sponsors to participate in conversations that matter and engage audiences in meaningful ways."

Expanding its events franchise, Global Perspectives: In Bangkok builds on CNN's long-standing presence in Asia which includes a network of bureaus and correspondents across Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok, Taiwan, Seoul, Tokyo, New Delhi and Islamabad.

Global Perspectives is an invitation-only gathering for international decision-makers and influential leaders from across industries, including technology, finance, investment, trade, geopolitics, healthcare, media, entertainment and more. The event will be attended by heads of state, regional and global leaders, and participants can expect to form meaningful connections that will last well beyond the event itself. Global Perspectives will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

Further details on speakers and programming will be announced in due course. People interested in attending Global Perspectives: In Bangkok can register their interest at: https://cnnicevents.cnn.com/gpbangkok/prl

About CNN Worldwide

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