HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hokkaido is Japan's northernmost main island and the coldest region in the country. This month, CNN's Culinary Journeys takes a journey across this coastal winter wonderland with one of this region's top culinary talents to discover how the bitter cold makes its rewards all the sweeter.

CNN's Culinary Journeys uncovers the secrets behind Hokkaido's distinct culinary landscape

CNN joins acclaimed Chef Tomoyuki Takao, a Hokkaido native and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant, known for his innovative "cooking the forest" cuisine. The episode follows Chef Takao on a journey across the island, uncovering the secrets behind Hokkaido's distinct culinary landscape. Across his menu, Takao adopts little-known techniques and ingredients learned from Hokkaido's indigenous people, the Ainu. CNN joins the 49-year-old chef as he forages in the forests around Sapporo, Hokkaido's capital. In the chef's home laboratory, he dries, ferments and distils ingredients for later recipes. CNN also meets the Misaka-based wood artisan who supplies Takao's tableware. His craftsmanship makes the most of the local timber's unique knots and grains, allowing the impact of winter on the tree to shine through.

Next, we venture into the island's fields, visiting one of Takao's favourite wineries, Domaine Takahiko. Its pinot noir was the first Japanese wine ever served in the iconic restaurant Noma, a testament to Hokkaido's potential as a global winemaking hub. CNN explores the unique "overwintering" technique used by farmers to enhance the flavor of root vegetables buried under winter snow. CNN also learns about Chef Takao's collaboration with natural beauty brand Shiro, including their future plan to create delectable dishes and beauty products from often wasted local plants.

Finally, CNN travels to the vibrant Sapporo wholesale market with Chef Takao, to watch an auction and find out what is on offer this season, from hairy crab to tuna and scallops. CNN finds out how the bitterly cold waters encourage marine life to hold in nutrients, yielding some of the best quality seafood of the year. But to get to know Hokkaido's waters as intimately as he does its land, Takao heads to Tomakomai port to meet a local fishing cooperative. He watches as the fishermen bring hokkigai (surf clams) into harbor, and sell the best of the day's catch straight from the dock. Then onto a portside café, to see how this Tomakomai specialty is turned into fishermen's' soul food: hokki curry. The episode concludes in Chef Takao's kitchen, where he crafts a unique dish showcasing the very best of Hokkaido's winter offerings – a culinary symphony celebrating the island's distinct terroir.

About CNN International

