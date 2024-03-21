CNN’s Spirit of Seoul spotlights Korean wave icons blending heritage with contemporary trends

HONG KONG, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, the Korean wave has surged worldwide, casting a cultural spotlight on Seoul, the capital of South Korea. A city at the forefront of modern culture, Seoul also has a deep respect for the country's heritage and traditions. This month, CNN's Spirit of Seoul meets three stars of the Korean wave who are transforming the city on the world stage through music, fine dining and design, drawing inspiration from the past to create trends of today.

First, CNN meets 23-year-old JEON SOMI, one of South Korea's biggest pop stars. Born in Canada and raised in Korea, the Korean-Canadian-Dutch singer commands millions of fans across the world with her music and dancing ability. Despite her fame, JEON SOMI stays grounded in her Korean roots. A testament to this is her impressive 4th-degree black belt in Taekwondo, an ancient Korean martial art featured in her latest music video. CNN goes behind-the-scenes with JEON SOMI to visit her recording studio and former taekwondo dojang, or training hall, to see how Korea's traditions influence her today.

Then, CNN talks to Sung Anh, a leading force in Seoul's culinary scene. The head chef of South Korea's only 3-Michelin starred restaurant Mosu Seoul, grew up in California and served in Iraq with the US Military before finding his love of cooking. Upon his return to South Korea in 2017, he opened Mosu Seoul with a plan to innovate. At Mosu Seoul, he breaks boundaries by reinterpreting Korean ingredients in innovative ways. Chef Sung Anh's commitment to showcasing Korean culture extends to his meticulous plating, featuring exquisite Korean ceramics and dishware. CNN goes on a journey with Chef Sung Anh, exploring his kitchen and the pottery studio where Mosu Seoul's signature plates are crafted.

Finally, CNN meets up with Teo Yang, one of South Korea's top interior designers, renowned for combining traditional and modern designs. A master storyteller, Yang melds the past and present, infusing his sleek, modern style with ancient Korean influences. The Seoul-native spent years working abroad before he decided to move home to reconnect with his roots in 2012. CNN visits Yang's beautiful home – two restored Hanoks or traditional Korean homes in Seoul's Bukchon Village – to explore his unique style. A champion of Korean craftsmanship, he introduces CNN to Korean lacquerware artist Ok Kim who is preserving the traditional Korean art of Ottchil, using a modern twist.

