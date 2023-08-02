Collaboration Shines as BIO Asia-Taiwan 2023 Concludes

TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO Asia–Taiwan 2023 successfully concluded on Sunday, July 30!

This year's event reached a new high in overall scale with over 100,000 number of visits, an impressive feat in in its first holding after the lifting of pandemic-related global restrictions. The BIO Asia-Taiwan Conference recorded more than 1,500 participants, with about 35 percent being foreign attendees, with over 5,500 one-on-one business matching requests held over the course of the five-day event. And significantly, participation of both domestic and international attendees was significantly higher than in pre-pandemic times.

Event co-organizer the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), stated that international participation was notably higher this year due to the lifting of travel restrictions in many countries worldwide.

At the four-day exhibition, in total 19 countries participated in International Zone, including the USA, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Poland, India, Malaysia, and Austria. Several of these countries, such as the USA, also had dedicated national pavilions, with companies showcasing their latest innovations, products and services.

The exhibition brought together more than 800 leading companies with a total of 2,000 booths. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Zone, which was established for the first time last year, expanded its presence this year and featuring both domestic and international companies, including BD (Becton Dickinson), FUJIFILM, and Wuxi Biologics.

Under the theme "Embracing Asian Dynamics," the three-day conference started on July 26. A total of 23 sessions were held, focusing on a wide range of topics including international investment trends, mRNA and gene therapies, innovative technologies, and market supply chains. These sessions attracted over 1,500 professionals from more than 30 countries, with approximately 35 percent being from overseas.

This year's Company Presentations program, featured not only local startups but also many internationally renowned companies, demonstrating the increasing international influence of the BIO Asia–Taiwan event.

The Regional Collaboration Forum which expanded its scope this year, was a platform to highlight the biotech characteristics of different markets, including Taiwan, Japan, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Lithuania participated in this forum. The forum was a great success, prompting many countries to confirm their participation and expansion of the regional cooperation forum for the following year, with an increased invitation to relevant companies from those countries.

Secretary-General Wallace Lin of Taiwan BIO emphasized that the BIO Asia–Taiwan event is not only about showcasing Taiwan's technologies but also about being a global biomedical promotion platform. He stated that since biotech is an international industry with a global market, it is essential to facilitate and encourage the participation of foreign visitors to the exhibition and other events of the BIO Asia–Taiwan gathering.

Dr. Lin also shared that last year when the exhibition was held at the Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNEX2), exhibition space was quickly filled. Considering the need to provide exhibitors with more space and flexibility this year, it was decided to return to the larger Hall 1(TaiNEX1) for the exhibition. Lin also pointed out that the co-organizer, the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), highly values the future cooperation between the two parties, with BIO already starting discussions on expanding collaboration in terms of exhibitors, forum speakers, and other aspects, with the hope that next year's event will not only fully showcase Taiwan's biotech industry achievements but also attract even greater numbers of global biotech experts and industry notables to converge here.

Website: bioasiataiwan.com

