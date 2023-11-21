Collinson Partners Delaware North to Provide Priority Pass Members Exclusive Access and Offers to its Network of F&B Outlets

Exclusive partnership enables Priority Pass Members to access 13 food and beverage (F&B) outlets across Australia and New Zealand airports.

The partnership fortifies Priority Pass' proposition in being a market-leading airport experiences programme that provides access to a wide range of travel experiences and lounges in airports worldwide.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, announces an exclusive partnership with Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, to offer access to 13 food and beverage (F&B) outlets across Australia and New Zealand airports.

Through this partnership, Priority Pass Members now have the option to redeem lounge credits for dining credits or set menus at eight F&B outlets in Australian airports and five in New Zealand's Auckland airport, all managed by Delaware North. This adds to Priority Pass' ever-growing range of premium alternatives in travel experiences – from dining to spas to sleeping pods.

"Consumer behaviours and expectations are evolving today. Our recent 2023 Asia Pacific Customer Engagement and Loyalty Research Report – The New Rules of Engagement: Customer Expectations Revealed – shows that 76 per cent of Asia Pacific consumers feel the experiences provided by brands are as important as their products and/or services," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson. "Throughout our more than 35-year history, Collinson has remained focused on responding to the evolving expectations of travellers and in turn delighting them by enhancing their travel experiences. With our research also revealing that discounted or complimentary F&B benefits within airports are one of the top three most appealing travel-related benefits for travellers in Asia Pacific, we are delighted to partner with Delaware North to provide Priority Pass Members a wider selection of premium dining experiences as they travel to or within Australia and New Zealand."

The Collinson-Delaware North partnership also highlights local brands that have made significant inroads in the local F&B scene. Notable additions to the Priority Pass F&B network are the award-winning Coopers Alehouse, a well-known local brewery from Adelaide, Australia, that prides themselves in sourcing most of their beers from within the region and Stomping Ground Brewery and Beer Hall, a Melbourne-based brewery renowned for its award-winning beers. The latter is also the first operational brewery that is established inside an airport in Australia.

Gary Brown, Managing Director Australia & New Zealand, Delaware North added, "For more than 100 years, Delaware North has been working behind the scenes and on the front lines to make each guest experience a memorable one. Our partnership with Collinson allows us to deliver the same to Priority Pass Members through our airport dining experiences. We look forward to becoming an integral part of elevating the travelling experience of Priority Pass Members, and we warmly welcome them to utilise their memberships at our dining outlets in Australia and New Zealand airports."

The partnership comes as a timely boost to the travel industry within the Australasia region, where both Australia and New Zealand are working towards the recovery of international tourism.

Note to Editors:

Priority Pass members will be able to access these F&B outlets in airports across Australia and New Zealand.

Airport Terminal Outlet Name Adelaide Airport T1, Domestic Coopers Alehouse Pantry Precinct Auckland Airport Domestic Best Ugly Bagels Orleans Chicken & Waffles International Best Ugly Bagels Blue Marble Lane Oma Artisan Bakery & Café Melbourne Airport T1, Qantas Domestic The Local Taphouse (opens in end November) T2, International Pickett's Deli & Rotisserie T3, Virgin Domestic Stomping Ground Brewery and Beer Hall Perth Airport T4, Domestic Coffee Quarter Hatchery Collective Bar & Grill

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,400 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,400 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports in 148 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com.

SOURCE Collinson