Collinson expands long-term partnership with I.A.S.S Co., Ltd., with the addition of two new airport lounges in Narita Airport

Collinson adds two new airport lounges at Narita Airport to its Priority Pass network

The enhanced agreement is part of Collinson's ongoing network expansion in Japan , where Priority Pass Members now have access to over 20 airport lounges and travel experiences

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson , a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass , today announced an expansion of its collaboration with long-term Japanese airport service provider, I.A.S.S Co., Ltd., through which two new lounges in Narita Airport will be added to Priority Pass' network.

This enhanced agreement comes as part of Collinson's ongoing expansion of airport lounges and travel experiences within its Asia Pacific network. Between January to September 2023, 13 new airport lounges and travel experiences have been added to the Priority Pass network in Japan, bringing the total number of airport experiences in the market to over 20 to date. Additionally in the first three quarters of this year (from January to October 2023), Collinson grew its Asia Pacific portfolio of airport lounges and travel experiences by over 30%.

"Japan is a highly popular travel destination in Asia and continues to be so, as reflected by the rapid recovery in its inbound tourism numbers this year. International arrivals to the market are now at over 95% of pre-pandemic levels. With an increasing number of travellers placing a heightened focus on travel experiences, we are delighted to expand our long-term partnership with I.A.S.S. Co., Ltd to bring seamless, enjoyable and relaxing travel experiences to our members," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President at Collinson.

With this expansion, Priority Pass Members now have access to the I.A.S.S Superior Lounge -NOA- (Terminal 1) and the I.A.S.S Superior Lounge -KoCoo- (Terminal 2) at Narita International Airport. These elegantly-designed lounges are inspired by Japanese shrines and gardens (NOA) and Japanese sub-culture of anime and manga (KoCoo). Guests can also enjoy a delectable range of Japanese cuisine and locally-produced wines when they dine at both lounges. These offerings complement Asia Pacific traveller expectations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, who increasingly seek unique and immersive experiences. Of particular interest to travellers is airport lounge access, which has been revealed to help alleviate travellers' "fear of switching off" from their daily lives when on a leisure trip.

Aki Chiyokawa, Director at I.A.S.S Co., Ltd., added, "Collinson has been a long-time partner and we are proud to deepen this relationship further by welcoming Priority Pass Members to our two brand new lounges in Narita International Airport – the lounge -NOA- and the lounge -KoCoo-. 'NOA' and 'KoCoo' means relaxation and no pressure respectively in Japanese, and these are what we hope our guests will feel as they unwind and 'switch off' at our lounges before continuing their journeys."

Besides these two new I.A.S.S airport lounges, Priority Pass Members travelling across Japan can also enjoy various travel experiences, such as the in-airport Japanese-style public bath at Kutsurogi Dokoro at Chubu Centrair International Airport, or the 9h nine hours hotel (capsule) at Narita International Airport. These are part of Collinson's network of more than 550 airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific, and over 1,500 globally across the world's major travel zones.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports in 148 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

