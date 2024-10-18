Columbia Asia Harnesses Solar Energy for Sustainable Healthcare

Partnership with Solarvest Energy Sdn Bhd Significantly Reduces Carbon Dioxide Emissions Across Nine Hospitals in The Country

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Asia, one of Malaysia's largest chain of private hospitals and part of Asia OneHealthcare (A1Health) has officially completed the installation of its solar panel system throughout nine hospitals across Malaysia, underscoring Columbia Asia's commitment to driving sustainable healthcare and advancing towards a greener environment.

Columbia Asia Support Service Vice President Mohd Kamarul Salleh

The solar panel system, activated in partnership with Solarvest Energy Sdn Bhd (Solarvest), has been generating renewable energy since the installation began in December 2023. Using solar cells that convert sunlight into electricity, this system produces 4.039 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of green energy each year – which is enough to light up 34,300 bulbs each year while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2,505 tonnes. The system has also lived up to its cost-saving potential, generating a total of RM2.7 million in energy cost savings since the project began.

"At Columbia Asia, we're always looking for innovative ways to improve our patient care. This solar panel system not only helps us reduce our environmental impact but also allows us to reinvest in upgrading our facilities and services, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care," commented Columbia Asia Support Service Vice President Mohd Kamarul Salleh. "This partnership with Solarvest in implementing this solar panel system marks a significant step forward in Columbia Asia's journey to reduce our environmental carbon footprint and become more energy-conscious. The solar panel system reduces carbon emissions and allows cost savings from solar power generation to be reinvested in upgrading facilities and services to serve our patients better."

The solar panel construction project was rolled out in two phases, equipping 11 buildings across nine hospitals nationwide. These include the pilot project in Columbia Asia Hospital - Iskandar Puteri followed by other Columbia Asia hospitals in Tebrau, Setapak, Cheras, Petaling Jaya, Bukit Rimau, Klang, Seremban, and Taiping.

"In line with Malaysia's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, we are committed to setting industry benchmarks and inspiring other healthcare organizations to join us on this journey. By adopting environmentally-friendly practices and transitioning to greener energy sources, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint significantly. We believe that collective action across the industry is essential to not only protect our environment but also to ensure a more resilient and cost-effective energy supply for the long term," Kamarul continued.

Beyond the solar panel system, Columbia Asia hospitals and other facilities under A1Health are actively implementing various initiatives to support environmentally friendly policies aligned with national goals. These include the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) introduced in 2021 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) introduced in 2022, both of which promote the adoption of solar power as a renewable energy source. Current and future projects include phasing out the use of desflurane, a potent anaesthetic agent that has higher greenhouse gas emissions than other anaesthetic options, reducing single-use plastics in line with the Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021–2023, installing electric vehicle charging stations, and upgrading to LED lighting across all facilities.

To learn more about Columbia Asia, visit www.columbiaasia.com/malaysia.

About Columbia Asia

Columbia Asia Group of hospitals, established in Malaysia in 1996, is an international healthcare company operating medical facilities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Columbia Asia Hospitals are part of Asia OneHealthcare, majority-owned by Hong Leong Group and the global alternative asset management firm, TPG. Since its inception, Columbia Asia has been dedicated in providing top-notch healthcare services across Southeast Asia for more than two decades. With 20 advanced medical facilities in Malaysia (14), Indonesia (5), and Vietnam (1) strategically located in densely populated areas, it aims to provide the best care possible closer to home with its tagline "Right Here For You".

Columbia Asia's emphasis is on early detection of diseases by way of advanced technology for precise diagnostics, resulting in more minimally invasive procedures. To fulfil the typical healthcare needs of communities, from disease prevention to treatment, Columbia Asia offers core disciplines such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery. It also provides tertiary healthcare addressing more complex fields of medicine such as neurosurgery, cardiac disease treatments, and integrated cancer care. As communities grow, Columbia Asia hospitals expand in order to accommodate increased healthcare needs.

Columbia Asia upholds strict clinical governance and medical ethics, leading to outstanding patient care outcomes. Accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), Columbia Asia hospitals are recognized for excellence in standards and service delivery. Its mission remains to foster healthier communities by making quality healthcare accessible and advocating for preventative measures.

Columbia Asia. Right Here For You.

About Asia OneHealthcare

Asia OneHealthcare (A1Health) is a leading healthcare provider in the region, uniting 32 hospitals across Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia under one brand. Formed by the integration of CAH Medical Centres (formerly Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care), Columbia Asia Hospitals, and five esteemed super-specialty hospitals including ALTY Orthopaedic Hospital, Beacon Hospital, CVSKL, Hospital Picaso, and Northern Heart Hospital Penang, we are setting new standards in medical excellence.

With 23 hospitals in Malaysia, 8 in Indonesia, and 1 in Vietnam, A1Health offers a comprehensive range of secondary to quaternary and super-specialty services. Our facilities, with over 4,000 beds, are dedicated to personalised care.

We leverage the collective expertise and advanced technologies of our network to provide the latest in healthcare, delivered by highly skilled professionals. Our mission is to achieve the best outcomes in the most accessible, effective, efficient, and caring environment. Upholding our tagline, "Right Here For You," we are committed to offering compassionate, expert care to every patient.

