Come to Liaocheng, China to experience the charm of the Spring Festival

LIAOCHENG, China, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In order to further inherit and promote excellent traditional Chinese culture, interpret the cultural connotations of traditional festivals, and create a joyful, auspicious, warm, and smooth festive atmosphere, Liaocheng City, China will hold the "Liaocheng Folk Culture Festival" during the Spring Festival.

The "Liaocheng Folk Culture Festival" is divided into three time points: February 11th to 18th (the second to ninth day of the first lunar month in China), February 23rd to 25th (the fourteenth to sixteenth day of the first lunar month in China), and March 11th (the second day of the second lunar month in China). Every day from 10:00 to 12:00 in the morning, from 2:00 to 16:00 in the afternoon, and from 18:00 to 19:00 in the evening, intangible cultural heritage performances such as folk dances and music, dragon and lion dances, Yangko and Gaoqiao , gongs, drums, land boats, traditional Chinese opera, sports, and acrobatics will be held on the Fourth Street of the Liaocheng Water Ancient City Scenic Area.

At the same time, Liaocheng City has jointly launched the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Happy Shopping with Discounts " exhibition and sales, the "24 Solar Terms" themed exhibition, the "Yellow River Grand Fair" at the Fuya Square, the 2024 New Year City Wall Lantern Festival, and the "Hua Deng Chu Shang" themed street lantern exhibition.

Characterized by inheriting the culture of the Yellow River and the Grand Canal，this Spring Festival plans to carry out folk cultural activities that the people enjoy and widely participate in, presenting the strong New Year flavor, continuous nostalgia, and warmth behind the intangible cultural heritage customs. It promotes the deep integration of intangible cultural heritage projects and traditional festivals, connects intangible cultural heritage with modern life, and endows traditional customs with new era connotations.

Known as the "Venice of northern China" and the intersection of the Yellow River and the Grand Canal, Liaocheng has a strong historical charm and is a rare tourist city,with the world's seventh largest Ferris wheel, Guangyue Tower, one of China's top ten famous buildings, and Dongchang Lake, the largest lake in northern China.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily