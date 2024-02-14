Creative Pebble X Series: X Marks the Sonic Spot

Introducing the Latest Desktop Speakers that Illuminate Your Listening Experience with Exceptional Audio Quality, Seamless Connectivity, and a touch of RGB Brilliance.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Pebble X and Creative Pebble X Plus, the latest additions to the acclaimed Pebble series. These beautifully tuned speakers are set to transform the users' workstations or any setup into an immersive sound sanctuary. Boasting an impressive RMS power of up 30W and a peak power of up to 60W, both the 2.0 and 2.1 speakers promise superior listening experience across music, movies, and gaming. Apart from their audio prowess, these latest speakers dazzle with customizable RGB lighting, allowing users to create a pulsating lightshow to match any mood. Along with wired and wireless modes, these latest speakers serve as an excellent choice for those looking for a premium desktop audio upgrade.

Creative Pebble X Creative Pebble X Plus

Experience the perfect blend of stunning audio and captivating aesthetics with the Creative Pebble X Series.

Pebble's Sound Signature

The Creative Pebble X series makes its debut, packing a hefty audio punch with enhanced custom-tuned 2.75" full-range drivers for a truly immersive listening experience. Both models boast the iconic 45° elevated design, meticulously angled for an optimized listening experience.

Taking the audio game up a notch, the Creative Pebble X Plus sports a sleek subwoofer with dual passive radiators, designed to be compact enough to sit seamlessly on any desk setup. With added features like Dialog+ and BassFlex, these latest speakers can deliver powerful bass and crystal-clear spoken dialogues without compromising volume.

Despite their small footprint, these speakers can envelop users with an acoustic power output reaching up to 15W RMS and a peak of 30W when plugged into a PC port. When connected to a 30W (or higher) PD adaptor*, these speakers truly shine as it can deliver a peak power of up to 60W, unleashing their complete audio potential for an outstanding listening experience.

Illuminate Your Soundstage Effortlessly

Experience a burst of colour with customizable RGB lighting, offering a palette of 16.8 million hues and six built-in presets. It's a fun way for users to personalize their workspaces, matching their unique styles for an immersive audio-visual experience.

Connectivity is also a breeze, with support for wired and wireless modes, including USB audio playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a universal 3.5 mm AUX input port. In addition, the dual ports for headphones and microphones also add convenience for communications and late-night private listening.

To unlock the full potential of the speakers, users can easily download the Creative app on Windows. This app grants users' access to the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine audio technologies, such as Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Crystallizer and EQ. Users can also personalize the RGB lighting and other features using the Creative app's modules, which are available on Windows, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store.

Pricing and Availability

For pricings and more information -

Creative.com/PebbleX

Creative.com/PebbleXPlus

View and download assets here .

*Adaptor is optional. Running on USB power alone, the speakers still deliver an impressive power output of up to 15W RMS and 30W peak.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

