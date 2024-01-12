Creative Aurvana Ace Series: Precision in Every Note

Introducing the Latest True Wireless Earbuds, Designed to Elevate Every Note to New Heights with Advanced Solid-State MEMS-Based Drivers.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology unveiled the much-anticipated Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace 2, the latest true wireless earbuds featuring the groundbreaking solid-state, all-silicon MEMS-based drivers. These latest earbuds are capable of offering a wider frequency response from 5 Hz to 40 KHz, ensuring an immersive and lifelike audio experience for music, movies, and conference calls.

Key features of the Creative Aurvana Ace series include LE Audio with LC3 codec, Bluetooth 5.3, and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) plus Ambient Mode, along with up to 24 hours of total playtime, making them the definitive choice for audio enthusiasts seeking the very best in true wireless earbuds.

The series boasts a dual-driver system combining xMEMS technology with custom-tuned 10 mm dynamic drivers, providing precision across the entire audio spectrum—from crisp highs to rich bass and dynamic treble. Additional features include Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode, six built-in microphones with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology, and IPX5 certification for sweatproof durability.

While the Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace 2 share key features, the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 stands out with Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, offering real-time adjustments based on environmental conditions and earbud fit. Additionally, it incorporates the latest Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec, providing a CD-level audio experience for a superior listening experience.

Lastly, the Creative Aurvana Ace features a sleek matte black finish with a copper accent, while the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 boasts a modern, smoked translucent design with a striking copper highlight.

For pricings and more information, visit creative.com/aurvanatws

View and download assets here.

About Creative

Creative Technology is a global leader in digital entertainment products, known for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and cutting-edge audio solutions

Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Creative Labs Pte Ltd