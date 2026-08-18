CTF Life 40th Anniversary Presents: Growing Up Together - Hong Kong's Giant Panda Twins Birthday Celebration Unites Local Community

Partnering with Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation and nine NGOs to inspire the next generation through a story of growth, hope and aspiration

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by CTF Life and fully supported by the Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation, "CTF Life 40th Anniversary Presents: Growing Up Together – Hong Kong's Giant Panda Twins Birthday Celebration" was held successfully at Ocean Park Hong Kong on Saturday (15 August) to commemorate the second birthday of Hong Kong's first locally born giant panda twins, Jia Jia and De De.

Around 1,000 participants gathered at Ocean Park’s Applause Pavilion to celebrate the second birthday of Hong Kong-born giant panda twins Jia Jia and De De.

The event welcomed around 1,000 participants who enjoyed a special screening of Hong Kong's first giant panda documentary, From 100 grams, followed by a fun day out at Ocean Park. Among them were 500 children and family members from grassroots communities supported by nine local NGOs. They were joined by CTF Life customers, Life Planners, CTF Life ‧ CIRCLE members and employees. United and inspired by the story of the giant panda twins, they spent the day learning, discovering and connecting with one another while marking a meaningful milestone that speaks to the power of care, perseverance and growth.

A key initiative in CTF Life's 40th anniversary celebrations, the event reflects the Company's deep roots in Hong Kong and its commitment to growing alongside the community it has served for four decades. Through its partnership with Ocean Park and the Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation, the programme combined life education, ecological conservation and community engagement. Nine beneficiary organisations were involved: the Society for Community Organization, J Life Foundation, Concern for Grassroots' Livelihood Alliance, Hong Kong Christian Shuen Tao Church (Mongkok), Kwun Tong Methodist Social Service, People Service Centre, Hong Kong Women Workers' Association, Hong Kong Christian Shuen Tao Church (Sheung Shui) and Urban Peacemaker. For many families, the celebration was more than a chance to spend time together. It was an opportunity to witness first-hand how even the smallest beginnings can blossom into something extraordinary.

Speaking at the event, Ellick Tsui, JP, Executive Director, Deputy CEO & CFO of CTF Life, said: "Today's celebration is about much more than marking a birthday. It is a celebration of life's potential, the power of nurturing care and the possibilities that unfold when every new beginning is given the chance to flourish. When Jia Jia and De De were born, they weighed just over 100 grams. In just two years, they have brought immense joy and inspiration to Hong Kong. Their story reminds us that every life is precious and every child deserves the opportunity to explore, learn, dream boldly and realise their aspirations."

Tsui added: "Last month, we launched our new brand campaign, 'Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.', which reflects our commitment to supporting customers and their loved ones across four important aspects of life: Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth. Today's celebration is a meaningful expression of that commitment. By inspiring the next generation to see the possibilities ahead of them, strengthening family bonds and extending care to more households, we are bringing our promise of creating value beyond insurance to life."

One of the day's highlights was a special preview screening of From 100 grams, Hong Kong's first giant panda documentary, at Ocean Park's Applause Pavilion. Directed by Benny Lau, the film chronicles the extraordinary early days and months of Jia Jia and De De – capturing the challenges, milestones and heartwarming moments that have shaped their journey since birth. The documentary has already drawn international attention at the Cannes Film Festival, attracting interest from overseas distributors, and is set to feature at several international film festivals later this year, bringing Hong Kong's conservation story to audiences worldwide.

In addition to the screening, CTF Life arranged exclusive panda-themed experiences for CTF Life ‧ CIRCLE members and their families, enabling them to be part of this joyful birthday celebration and create treasured memories together.

As a member of the Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life continues to leverage the Group's ecosystem to drive social impact. Through close collaboration with partners across sectors, the Company will continue to champion initiatives that create positive impact, strengthen communities and help build a brighter future for Hong Kong.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited ("CTFS") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones throughout the life journey of "Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth" with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

SOURCE CTF Life