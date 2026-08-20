BANGKOK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, through the Office of Service Trade Promotion, presented the Excellent Logistics Management Award 2026 (ELMA 2026) to Meechoke Transport Company Limited, the award recipient in the Transportation Services category. The award recognizes the capabilities of Thai logistics businesses in systematic management, continuous service standard development, and adaptation to changes in the global logistics landscape.

Department of International Trade Promotion Organizes ELMA 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony Honoring Thai Logistics Businesses and Showcasing Excellence in Logistics Management

The DITP held the ELMA 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony on 19 August 2026 as part of the opening ceremony of TILOG – LogistiX 2026 at Hall 98, BITEC, Bangkok. This year, Meechoke Transport Company Limited was selected to receive the award in the Transportation Services category. With more than 30 years of experience in the transportation business, the company has continuously focused on organizational development and systematic operations, together with the application of technology and data to enhance management efficiency and service standards.

ELMA aims to promote and honor Thai logistics businesses that demonstrate excellence in logistics management, have strong potential for organizational development, and are capable of applying effective management practices to their business operations, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Thailand's logistics industry to meet international standards.

Beyond recognizing outstanding logistics businesses, the ELMA competition also provides participating enterprises with an opportunity to review and assess their organizational capabilities through an evaluation process conducted by a panel of experts from the public sector, private sector, and academia. Participants also receive feedback that can be used to further improve and develop their management practices, contributing to higher standards and the long-term competitiveness of Thailand's logistics industry.

Interested entrepreneurs and individuals can follow ELMA news and updates via Facebook: Excellent Logistics Management Award – ELMA

SOURCE The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)