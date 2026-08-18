Deutsche Messe and Singapore Manufacturing Federation Relaunch ITAP 2026

Registration opens for a renewed Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific, bringing global industrial expertise together with Singapore's advanced manufacturing, AI and robotics ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) returns on 21–22 October 2026 at Suntec Singapore, marking the formal relaunch of the region's industrial platform under a new strategic partnership between Deutsche Messe and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).

Under the theme "Transform Tomorrow Today", 2026 edition directly addresses a critical shift across regional manufacturing: moving beyond pilot projects into full commercial deployment and integration. The joint initiative combines Deutsche Messe's global industrial network and HANNOVER MESSE expertise with SMF's deep ties to Singapore's manufacturing community, strengthening the connection between international technology developments and the immediate needs of manufacturers in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region.

A Renewed Platform Built Around Industry

ITAP 2026 introduces an intentionally curated, conference-led format complemented by a focused exhibition showcase. The two-day event creates an executive environment for senior manufacturing leaders, plant directors and technology decision-makers to explore industrial AI, automation, digitalisation, smart manufacturing and advanced robotics.

The programme draws on Singapore's advanced manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, with involvement from A*STAR and national initiatives including the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), National Robotics Programme (NRP) and Sectoral AI Centre of Excellence for Manufacturing (AIMfg).

Together, the organisations bring research, technology development and industry closer together, reinforcing ITAP's renewed role as a platform where manufacturers can connect global innovation with real-world industrial application. The programme will also include a dedicated learning journey for around 150 students from Singapore's institutes of higher learning, providing firsthand exposure to industrial AI, robotics, automation and advanced manufacturing, alongside the plant directors and engineers deploying them. It is part of SMF's wider push to show young Singaporeans how manufacturing has transformed.

Built for Manufacturing of Every Size

SMF represents close to 5,000 corporate members, the majority small and mid-sized manufacturers for whom the calculus on new technology looks different from an MNC. ITAP 2026's curated format is designed around that reality: a narrower, more practical question of which technologies are worth the investment for a smaller operation and who can help implement them. SMF members will have access to guidance connecting them from the exhibition floor to the federation's own industry group and support schemes, so a visit to ITAP translated into a next step, not just a next conversation.

"Most of Singapore's manufacturers are small and mid-sized companies, and for them the question isn't whether to adopt AI or automation, it's which investment actually pays off on their shop floor. We want manufacturers of every size to walk away with something they can act on: a supplier to call, a use case that matches their operation, a clearer sense of what to invest in next. And we want the students joining us to walk away with a reason to see themselves in this industry's future. " Wayne Yap, Chief Executive Officer, SMF.

From AI Ambition to Physical Implementation

Physical AI and the future of humanoid robotics will be among the technologies in focus, with Mavarick Ho, Co-founder and Vice President of Advanced Development at NEURA Robotics, confirmed as a keynote speaker. Ho will address "Physical AI: Where Humanoid and Cognitive Robotics Is Actually Heading", examining how cognitive robotics is moving towards real-world industrial deployment.

Across two days, ITAP will span four critical operational domains including industrial AI and automation, smart manufacturing and digitalisation, advanced production technologies, and sustainable manufacturing, supported by perspectives from industry, technology companies and Singapore's research and innovation ecosystem.

Building towards ITAP 2027

ITAP 2026 serves as the foundational launchpad for the platform's full-scale expansion at Marina Bay Sands in 2027, when it will broaden its exhibition, programme and regional participation. The curated 2026 edition will establish the programme direction, partnerships and manufacturing community underpinning that growth.

Registration is now open for Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2026.

Event: Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) 2026

Dates: 21–22 October 2026

Venue: Suntec Singapore

Registration: https://industrial-transformation.com/ticketing-options/

Exhibition and Sponsorship Enquiries

Mike Nissen

Senior Commercial Director

Hannover Fairs

+61 (0)405 421 838

[email protected]

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About Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific

Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) is a platform dedicated to advancing smart manufacturing and industrial transformation across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region. Relaunched in 2026 under a new partnership between Deutsche Messe and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, ITAP connects manufacturers with global technology expertise, Singapore's manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, and the technologies and partnerships needed to turn industrial ambition into implementation.

The 2026 edition marks the beginning of ITAP's renewed direction and lays the foundation for the platform's full-scale return in 2027.

SOURCE Deutsche Messe