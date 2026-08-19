Devicie Appoints Corey McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Veteran technology marketing executive joins Devicie as the company expands its global growth strategy and advances a new approach to managing and securing the end-user environment

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in automated device management for Microsoft environments, today announced the appointment of Corey McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). McCarthy joins Devicie as the company enters its next phase of growth and works to bring its technology to more organizations globally.

Devicie CMO Corey McCarthy

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for enterprise technology and security. While organizations have invested heavily in protecting infrastructure, the end-user environment has become an increasingly large and complex attack surface. Devices, applications and browsers are where employees do much of their work, and the rapid adoption of AI is accelerating both the pace of change and the complexity IT and security teams are being asked to manage.

Devicie is helping organizations address that challenge by using automation to continuously manage, secure and remediate Microsoft device environments, reducing the manual work required from IT teams while improving security, compliance and operational consistency.

"Organizations are rethinking how they manage and secure the environments where their people actually work," said Alex Hesterberg, CEO of Devicie. "The growing complexity of devices, applications, browsers and AI is creating an enormous opportunity to automate work that has historically required significant time and resources from IT and security teams. We believe Devicie can play an important role in that shift. Corey brings the experience, market perspective and leadership to help us tell that story globally and accelerate our next stage of growth."

McCarthy brings more than two decades of experience helping technology companies scale through periods of growth and market transformation. She has built and led global marketing organizations and go-to-market engines, positioned complex technologies in rapidly evolving markets and helped technology brands translate innovation into clear business value.

More recently, her work has focused on artificial intelligence and its implications for how companies operate, compete and adapt to an accelerating pace of technological change.

As CMO, McCarthy will lead Devicie's global marketing strategy, brand, positioning, demand generation and go-to-market initiatives as the company expands awareness and adoption of its automated device management technology.

"AI is changing technology at extraordinary speed, but it's also changing the scale and complexity of what organizations have to manage and secure," said McCarthy. "For years, much of the security conversation has centered on infrastructure while the end-user environment has quietly become a massive and increasingly complex attack surface. Devices, applications and browsers are where people actually work, and they need the same level of attention.

"What attracted me to Devicie is that we're not simply identifying more problems for IT and security teams to solve. We're using automation to continuously manage, secure and remediate the environment for them. I believe there is a significant global opportunity to change how organizations think about end-user management and security, and to establish Devicie as a leader in that shift."

Devicie helps IT and security teams automate the deployment, configuration and ongoing management of Microsoft Intune environments. By continuously applying best practices, maintaining device health and automating remediation, Devicie enables organizations to reduce repetitive administrative work, strengthen security and compliance and give IT teams greater visibility and control across their device environments.

About Devicie

Devicie helps organizations simplify and scale secure device management across Microsoft environments. Built for Microsoft 365, Devicie automates and optimizes Microsoft Intune across device configuration, application management, patching, compliance, reporting and fleet health.

With automation, visibility and built-in remediation, Devicie helps IT and security teams reduce manual workload, improve security outcomes, support end-user productivity and manage devices with confidence across Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Learn more at www.devicie.com.

For more information, press only:

Miluse Najmr, Head of Global Marketing

+1 (617) 640-3802

[email protected]

SOURCE Devicie