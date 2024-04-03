DFI Envisions New Innovations in Edge AI Computing and Creates Future Unmanned Applications

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has announced its participation in the 2024 Embedded World Exhibition. The theme of this year's exhibition "Embedded Solutions Connecting Edge AI Computing" focuses on the unmanned services market. DFI is pioneering the implementation of Intel® iGPU SR-IOV virtualization technology to integrate deployment and energy-saving needs in applications such as unmanned services and remote management. Embedded system modules equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and high-end industrial motherboards for AGV/AMR developed in collaboration with Qualcomm will also make their debut during the exhibition.

Embedded World is a major event in the German embedded industry that has global influence. DFI will unveil the "Future Unmanned Charging Station" in collaboration with Intel for the first time. It drives different operating systems with virtualization technology and integrates self-service charging stations and interactive digital signage. Its built-in large language model (LLM) utilizes AI to achieve unmanned intelligent applications. These features provide users with customized services while achieving sales objectives. The x86 architecture facilitates the integration of future hardware and software functions. This unmanned application concept is not only suitable for charging stations, but it can also be replicated in various other fields.

Moreover, according to reports from Arm and Microsoft, 81% of developers expect the Windows on Arm (WoA) market to grow significantly in the next five years. To meet the customer needs of the Arm architecture ecosystem, DFI has made plans to expand its hardware design to support the Windows operating system. The booth will showcase the integration results of WoA. Due to its stability and low power consumption, it is conducive to large-scale unmanned service terminal applications.

DFI has also developed a series of rugged and miniaturized products that not only enhance the performance of graphical edge AI computing in fields such as smart charging stations, smart retail, smart factories, and smart healthcare, but also reduce infrastructure maintenance costs and improve energy efficiency. DFI looks forward to providing comprehensive integration and customized services for large-scale deployment needs in various application fields. Embedded World 2024 will take place from April 9th to April 11th at the Nürnberg Messe in Germany.

Free registration code: ew24518000

Booth information: Hall 2-313

For more information, please visit: LinkedIn or contact us.

