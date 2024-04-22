DFI and ODHitec showcase innovative Panel PC to enhance durability and performance in outdoor environments

TAIPEI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has announced that it will participate in the 37th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS37) alongside ODHitec, a Korean manufacturer and distributor of outdoor LCDs. Together, they will introduce solutions for electric vehicle charging stations. These solutions successfully prevent the blackening of the LCD surface that occurs when they are exposed to temperatures above 70°C and provide reliability in harsh operating environments, thereby enhancing user experience and device durability.

DFI and Outdoor LCD Manufacturer ODHitec Introduce Charging Station Solutions at EVS37

Founded in 1969, the International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition is held annually in different countries and is the most influential new energy electric vehicle conference and exhibition in the world. The 37th symposium will be held in Seoul, Korea, and is expected to attract industry leaders from 60 countries to discuss and share in-depth insights and innovative achievements in new energy electric vehicles. This event not only promotes global cooperation and exchange, but also advances the sustainable development of the entire industry.

The Korean government has expressed plans to accelerate the electric vehicle charging station industry. Their goal is to increase Korea's charging station market share to 10% globally by 2030 to support the competitiveness of charging station operators. That is why DFI has partnered with the Korean outdoor LCD manufacturer ODHitec and combined the technical advantages of both parties to launch LCD panel computers suitable for electric vehicle charging stations. Through embedded wide-temperature products and the Solar Control System (SCS) patented technology, the solutions delay screen blackening and solve the problem of outdoor equipment damage caused by direct sunlight exposure.

DFI will display a series of 3.5-inch single board computers (SBC) including the EHL556, WL551, ADN553, and ODH556. Their robust design makes them suitable for outdoor equipment, and they feature rich I/O designs and high-efficiency energy usage. The SBCs are not only suitable for deployment in electric vehicle charging stations, but they also support stable performance in extreme environmental applications, thereby enhancing user experience and extending equipment lifespan.

Exhibition dates: April 23 to April 26, 2024

Location: Seoul Coex (Exhibition: Hall C)

Booth number: Hall C1221

For more information, please visit: LinkedIn or contact us.

Media Contact

Eva Chen [email protected]

Evelyn Chang [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.