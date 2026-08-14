Dine & Unwind: Food, Drinks & Poolside Experiences at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

Just steps from Patong Beach, the resort's diverse collection of restaurants, bars, and poolside venues offers something for every mood. Guests can enjoy everything from casual café moments and beachfront bites to wood-fired pizzas, international flavors, smoky barbecue, refreshing cocktails, and relaxed poolside dining—all within the resort.

Nine Ways to Dine & Unwind

Whether you're starting the day with coffee, enjoying lunch by the pool, gathering with family over dinner, or raising a glass as the sun goes down, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers nine unique dining experiences designed to match every pace and occasion.

From lively social spaces to relaxed tables by the water, each venue brings its own personality while capturing the energetic spirit of Patong.

Endless Summer Beach Club

Set along the golden sands of Patong Beach, Endless Summer Beach Club is a vibrant destination for families, friends, and beach lovers.

Guests can relax on a sunbed with ocean views, enjoy refreshing cocktails while the kids splash in the infinity pool, and share a selection of dishes ranging from fresh seafood to wood-fired pizzas.

As the afternoon turns into evening, the beach club comes alive with music, themed events, and family-friendly entertainment—creating a lively mix of flavor, fun, and island spirit for all ages.

Smokestack BBQ & Grill

For lovers of bold barbecue flavors, Smokestack BBQ & Grill brings the spirit of the smokehouse to Patong Beach.

Serving slow-cooked meats, flame-charred seafood, tender brisket, sticky ribs, and grilled favorites, the restaurant offers a relaxed open-air setting just steps from the beach.

With the island breeze in the air and the smoky aroma of the grill, Smokestack BBQ & Grill is where classic barbecue meets the laid-back energy of Phuket.

Goodfellas Pizzeria

At Goodfellas Pizzeria, the warmth of wood-fired pizza meets the vibrant atmosphere of Patong Beach.

Featuring Neapolitan-inspired classics and freshly baked pizzas, the restaurant is designed for sharing good food and good times. Enjoy a casual meal with friends and family while the aroma of a perfectly baked crust fills the air.

Come for the pizza, stay for the atmosphere, and make every slice part of the Phuket experience.

More Ways to Eat, Drink & Connect

Beyond these signature venues, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers a variety of additional dining and drinking experiences, from relaxed cafés and international cuisine to poolside refreshments and evening cocktails.

Whether you're looking for a quick bite between adventures, a family meal, a casual drink, or a lively night out, there is always another flavor and experience waiting to be discovered.

Dine Your Way in Patong

At Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, every meal is an opportunity to explore, connect, and enjoy the vibrant spirit of Phuket.

Discover nine ways to dine and unwind—just steps from Patong Beach.

Explore Dining at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

For dining enquiries and reservations, contact cypatongbeachf&[email protected]

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort