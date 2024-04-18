Discover Eye Level Malaysia in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Malaysia will join the upcoming Early Childhood Expo (ECEE) on April 21st at Jen Hotel Georgetown by Shangri-la, Penang. Visit our booth to explore our engaging Critical Thinking Math (CTM) program, providing an interactive learning experience for kids through various puzzles and hands-on tools, promoting critical thinking skills while making learning enjoyable.

Parents who enroll during the ECEE expo will enjoy exclusive offers, including RM50 off the registration fee and will receive a free exclusive Eye Level Puzzle Challenge Pack (PCP) upon enrollment. Find out more about our Eye Level booth at our Instagram @my.eyelevel .

Eye Level learning method is an approach that involves tailoring learning programs to suit each child's unique needs and learning styles, with a focus on academic achievement. Our diverse range of materials, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and blended learning, ensures a comprehensive learning experience for students at every level.

For more information about Eye Level and its programs, please visit myeyelevel.com . Take the Level Quiz to assess your child's skills and gain access to Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Penangnites, join us during this expo to discover the best education to unlock your child's potential. We welcome all parents to engage with us.

