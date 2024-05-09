Eye Level Malaysia is Back Again in Mid Valley

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Malaysia will return to Mid Valley Megamall on the 11th and 12th of August to join the Private & International School Fair (PISF) 2024. Visit our booth for fun math activities, kids' puzzles and scour through our colorful learning tools. Explore the elements that separate Eye Level programs from other learning programs.

Children enjoying the Eye Level program at the 2023 PISF

Parents who enroll during the PISF expo will enjoy exclusive offers, including RM50 off the registration fee and will receive a free exclusive Eye Level Puzzle Challenge Pack (PCP) upon enrollment. Find out more about our Eye Level booth at our Instagram @my.eyelevel .

Eye Level learning method is an approach that involves tailoring learning programs to suit each child's unique needs and learning styles, with a focus on academic achievement. Our diverse range of materials, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and blended learning, ensures a comprehensive learning experience for students at every level.

For more information about Eye Level and its programs, please visit myeyelevel.com . Take the Level Quiz to assess your child's skills and gain access to Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Klang Valley residents we are waiting for you! Our booth welcomes parents to enquire about Eye Level, the premier Korean education brand.

SOURCE Eye Level Malaysia