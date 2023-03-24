Drive lah launches brand new experiences and products to accelerate car sharing in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive lah, the only car sharing company in Singapore that brings together car owners and people that need access to cars, is proud to announce the launch of its latest version of the app, App 2.0, and a new subscription product, Flex Plus.

The company's mission aligns with Singapore's drive towards becoming "car-lite", reducing the number of cars on the road and promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Other fleet-based car sharing companies do this as well, but Drive lah offers some additional benefits to the community as existing assets are being better utilised.

As an active participant in the nation's green initiative, Drive lah provides a unique solution that provides easy access to cars for many and offers income opportunities for car owners, whilst reducing congestion and pollution in the Red Dot. The Singapore government has recognised Drive lah's efforts, which have led to the platform's tremendous growth.

Since our inception in Singapore, we have helped car owners earn more than $7M by renting out their cars in their neighbourhoods. These hosts provide excellent service to their neighbours and many friendships were formed between hosts and their guests. The combination of our platform with connected-car technology and the car owners taking care of their guests made us a trusted platform for heartland Singaporeans. We believe in providing a personalised experience that caters to the unique needs of our community. We take pride in the quality of cars available on our platform, which are not only clean but also well-maintained. This is because we are a community-driven car sharing platform, and our car owners take great care of their vehicles, ensuring that our users have a great experience every time they book a car with us. Cleanliness of the car is possibly the most important aspect of car sharing experience for both car hosts and guests. Because Drive lah is the only car sharing platform where people rent cars from private car owners, we see that cleanliness is a key reason that people choose Drive lah.

With the launch of App 2.0, we are taking the Drive lah experience to the next level. Smart hosting makes it easier for people to share cars and track income, while enhanced safety features include Singpass login and advanced fraud detection. Booking a car has never been easier, with the ultimate convenience of a one-click booking, says Gaurav Singhal, Cofounder of Drive lah.

We have also introduced Flex plus, a revolutionary car subscription for any type of car at 25 - 30% lower cost than market rate, says Dirk-Jan ter Horst, Co-founder of Drive lah. This subsidised rate is given on the condition that subscribers share their car 4 days per month on our platform. Initial demand for this product has been amazing. People love the fact that they can get a car for longer term without having to commit to yearly contracts and sharing the car a few days per month when they don't drive it themselves is not a problem. In fact, the majority of the people that have started this subscription are renting out their cars more than 1 day per week and pocket the extra earnings.

If you are interested to get a car for a longer period at 25-30% lower costs and without having to commit to yearly contracts, then Flex Plus is something for you. Find out more on https://www.drivelah.sg/long-term-car-rental.

Drive lah is proud to be a community-driven platform that utilises proprietary technology to deliver a fully digital and contactless experience. As we expand beyond Singapore, Australia and into new markets this year, we remain committed to our mission of reducing the number of cars on the road while providing a personal, community-driven experience for our users. Join the Drive lah community today and experience the benefits of car sharing.

About Drive lah

Drive lah is a unique peer-to-peer car sharing platform which allows people to rent other people's cars. Sustainability is one of our core values, and with this value we aim to drive a movement - in the way people drive, cars are owned and our urban space is treated. Drive lah enables people to make small changes by switching to car sharing, which benefits the community directly and reduces the number of individual cars on the road.

