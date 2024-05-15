Durapower develops digital innovations to enhance battery efficacy

DP Pulse is a remote battery monitoring system designed to improve battery safety, reliability, and performance that will be integrated with all Durapower battery systems

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd ("Durapower") is pleased to announce that it is officially launching its digital battery management solution, DP Pulse, at the Future Mobility Asia 2024 Exhibition and Conference held on 15-17 May 2024.

DP Pulse is a complete digital ecosystem for a battery or battery systems, backed by over a decade of Durapower's battery cell manufacturing experience and this enables a smart electrification solution for customers. The cutting-edge battery management system tracks and traces from end-to-end of every battery's lifecycle, while its battery analytics system derives valuable business and operational insights.

DP Pulse has a continuously optimising model that monitors actual operational depth-of-discharge for more accurate results and its machine learning ability leverages battery and application parameters to estimate battery's remaining useful life, with up-to-date estimated capacity provided by monitoring State of Health ("SOH") and other parameters. This means that individual users or fleet operators can identify harmful charging or driving behaviours for example and rectify them by notifying drivers to change their actions. DP Pulse's all-in-one platform and battery ecosystem also allows owners of Battery Energy Storage Systems ("BESS") to monitor and manage their BESS from one central location and schedule their maintenance as and when needed based on the insights gained.

The DP Pulse ecosystem comprises a battery monitoring and management system, a charging management system, an energy monitoring system, and a battery passport[1]. These four complementary systems not only improve battery safety, reliability, and performance, but also simplify workflows and software suites for operators. The consolidation onto a single platform empowers operators to effortlessly track and trace their assets for sustainability reporting, access energy efficiency and monitor battery performance throughout their operational lifecycle.

Key features of DP Pulse include:

Machine learning models

Holistic and real-time data overview, from fleet level down to battery cell

Warranty, alerts, and events tracking and trending

Preventive and prescriptive recommendations

End-to-end lifecycle data consolidation

Energy efficiency optimised for individual application

K-means to pinpoint performance outliers in fleet

Estimated remaining useful life

Key sustainability metrics

Battery agnostic

Supports a wide range of fleet and vehicle types

Customisable reports tailored to specific customers' needs

Built with industry-leading technology (AWS Cloud / Secured HTTPS web interface) to safeguard all customers' data

All these drive significant savings and improved operations with remote monitoring. DP Pulse customers can achieve up to a 30% savings for total cost of ownership[2]; up to a 50% increase in battery lifespan[1]; up to a 40% increase in operational uptime[3], and increased resale value for their batteries with historical data[4].

Mr Sanjay Bakshi, Director of Digital and Innovation of Durapower Group commented, "DP Pulse is our breakthrough digital platform which leverages our proprietary monitoring and analytics systems to provide a superior and holistic battery diagnostic and drive operational efficiency to all our customers. With the electric vehicle sector expected to grow from 30 million vehicles in 2022 to 240 million vehicles in 2030, at a compounded annual growth rate of 30%, Durapower is well positioned to leverage this growth opportunity. I am confident our digital solutions like DP Pulse will enable predictive analytics to help us address customer pain points and further enhance the efficacy of our batteries."

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 24 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

[1] A battery passport is a digital record of a battery's life cycle that contains information about its production, testing and recycling. [2] Based on industry findings [3] Based on internal testing [4] Based on historical data

