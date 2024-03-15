Durapower breaks ground for new Suzhou battery manufacturing factory in China

New factory will expand Durapower's manufacturing capacity in China

Aims to be Durapower's first intelligent manufacturing and green factory that meets Industry 4.0 requirements

Expected to be fully operational by second quarter of 2025

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd ("Durapower") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Suzhou Durapower Technology Co Ltd has just broken ground for its new battery manufacturing factory in Suzhou, China.

The new factory will have an area size of 32,500 square meters, featuring three production lines, and an R&D center, all spread across four floors. and is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2025.

Image: Artist Impression of completed factory

Upon reaching full capacity utilisation, the new factory is projected to generate 2.0 GWh per annum, which is double the production output of Durapower's existing factory. It will also feature fully automated intelligent production lines that will increase production efficiency by more than 50%. This expansion not only positions Durapower as a key player in the region, but also underscores its dedication to meeting the evolving demands of its customers in China and other markets.

The innovative, high power, lightweight, globally certified cutting-edge batteries that will be manufactured in the new factory will power many types of products, including e-mobility applications, specialty platforms, marine vessels, and stationary energy storage systems.

In addition to the existing steam power supply, the new factory will also incorporate solar panels on the roof top, with an annual output of 500 MWh. The use of clean energy is part of Durapower's green agenda towards a sustainable and carbon neutral future.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group commented, "I am pleased that our new Suzhou factory is starting the construction process and on track with our growth plans. When completed, it will greatly boost our product development and production capabilities and will be a testament to the strong growth opportunities in the region. In addition, this factory's use of various ESG practices and initiatives further showcases Durapower's commitment to sustainability, a circular economy, and a carbon neutral future, and will serve as a template for our other facilities to emulate and improve upon."

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 24 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

